Menu
Company

Download: iOS 16.0.2 Released with iPhone 14 Camera Fixes

Uzair Ghani
Sep 22, 2022, 04:16 PM EDT
iOS 16.0.2 update now available for download.

Apple has released iOS 16.0.2 update for iPhone users. This update primarily addresses iPhone 14 Pro camera related issues.

iOS 16.0.2 Update Arrives with Camera Fix which Many Thought Needed a Device Replacement - Download Now and Use Your New iPhone Normally

Lately, it came to everyone's attention that there was a problem with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Whenever using the camera in a third-party app, the camera would start to make grinding noises. Apple said that it can fix the issue with a software update, and today that update has been released - iOS 16.0.2.

Related StoryAli Salman
How to Disable Always-On Display on iPhone 14 Pro to Save Battery Life

The update also addresses other issues - including the dreaded copy-paste prompt to appear over and over again in some apps. That, and more, has been fixed with this release and the update is available for all iPhone users out there.

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following:

  • Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Display may appear completely black during device setup
  • Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected
  • VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting
  • Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

We will highly recommend downloading the update as soon as possible. Just go to Settings > General > Software Update and tap on Download and Install when the iOS 16.0.2 update shows up, it's that simple.

If you want to perform a fresh restore of the update, simply connect your iPhone to your PC or Mac using a Lightning cable and click on the Restore iPhone button in Finder or iTunes. The necessary iOS 16.0.2 firmware file will be downloaded to your computer and then restored.

While you are here, check out the following:

Products mentioned in this post

iPhone 11
iPhone X
USD 235
iPhone XR
USD 233

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order