Download: iOS 16.0.2 Released with iPhone 14 Camera Fixes

Apple has released iOS 16.0.2 update for iPhone users. This update primarily addresses iPhone 14 Pro camera related issues.

iOS 16.0.2 Update Arrives with Camera Fix which Many Thought Needed a Device Replacement - Download Now and Use Your New iPhone Normally

Lately, it came to everyone's attention that there was a problem with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Whenever using the camera in a third-party app, the camera would start to make grinding noises. Apple said that it can fix the issue with a software update, and today that update has been released - iOS 16.0.2.

The update also addresses other issues - including the dreaded copy-paste prompt to appear over and over again in some apps. That, and more, has been fixed with this release and the update is available for all iPhone users out there.

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following: Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display may appear completely black during device setup

Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected

VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting

Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

We will highly recommend downloading the update as soon as possible. Just go to Settings > General > Software Update and tap on Download and Install when the iOS 16.0.2 update shows up, it's that simple.

If you want to perform a fresh restore of the update, simply connect your iPhone to your PC or Mac using a Lightning cable and click on the Restore iPhone button in Finder or iTunes. The necessary iOS 16.0.2 firmware file will be downloaded to your computer and then restored.

While you are here, check out the following: