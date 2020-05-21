DOOM Eternal 1.1 Update Will Remove Denuvo Anti-Cheat System, Fix Performance Issues

A new DOOM Eternal update is going to be released on PC soon, and it will remove the Denuvo Anti-Cheat system that has been introduced by the previous update.

On the game's Subreddit, DOOM Eternal Executive Producer Marty Stratton confirmed that the 1.1 update will completely remove the controversial anti-cheat system, which was only introduced to protect BATTLEMODE players from cheaters and establish protection for the campaign in preparation for the future launch of Invasion Mode.

Despite our best intentions, feedback from players has made it clear that we must re-evaluate our approach to anti-cheat integration. With that, we will be removing the anti-cheat technology from the game in our next PC update. As we examine any future of anti-cheat in DOOM Eternal, at a minimum we must consider giving campaign-only players the ability to play without anti-cheat software installed, as well as ensure the overall timing of any anti-cheat integration better aligns with player expectations around clear initiatives – like ranked or competitive play – where demand for anti-cheat is far greater.

Stratton also clarified on the performance issues that have emerged following the release of the DOOM Eternal Update 1. These are not related to the anti-cheat system, and the team already managed to fix all of the issues.

Through our investigation, we discovered and have fixed several crashes in our code related to customizable skins. We were also able to identify and fix a number of other memory-related crashes that should improve overall stability for players. All of these fixes will be in our next PC update. I’d like to note that some of these issues were very difficult to reproduce and we want to thank a number of our community members who worked directly with our engineers to identify and help reproduce these issues. Finally, we believe the performance issues some players have experienced on PC are based on a code change we made around VRAM allocation. We have reverted this change in our next update and expect the game to perform as it did at launch.

DOOM Eternal is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will be released before the end of the year on Nintendo Switch.