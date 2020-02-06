Devil May Cry 5 New PC Update Removes Denuvo DRM

Devil May Cry 5 received a new update on PC which removes Denuvo DRM from the Steam release.

The new update is rather small, only 21.5 MB big, so it does not include any major new feature or fix. Still, the Denuvo DRM is widely unliked by players, so its removal is welcome news for all those who purchased the game and had to deal with issues related to it.

Devil May Cry 5 is among the best action games released in recent times. The game features three playable characters and excellent gameplay mechanics that make it one of the best entries in the whole series, if not the very best.

Devil May Cry 5 is the best entry in the series and one of the best character action games ever released. In addition to its excellent combat mechanics and level design, which expand greatly on the elements introduced in past games, the story and characters had never before received such focus in Devil May Cry. The game may be lacking in extra content such as the fan-favorite Bloody Palace mode at launch, but don't let this small flaw prevent you from getting what will surely be one of the 2019 Game of the Year contenders.

Devil May Cry 5 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.