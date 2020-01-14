DerRuehrer, a PC Modder, Removes the X570’s Chipset Fan, Replaces with a Custom Heatsink!

With some PC builders upset that the X570 motherboards utilize a fan-assisted chipset heatsink which could potentially add unwanted noise to the PC, DerRuehrer, a PC modder, has decided to sort out this minor inconvenience himself on his ROG Strix X570-E by setting up the X570 PCH with passive cooling. DerRuehrer, in this Imgur thread, shows how he created his custom heatsink.

PC modder, DerRuehrer, has used a custom heatsink on his ROG Strix X570-E motherboard, making it entirely passive cooled

DerRuehrer did this by milling his heatsink out of a block of aluminum, which he then covered in a layer of paint so that his new custom heatsink would match aesthetically to the ROG Strix X570-E.

Custom Heatsink

DerRuehrer stated how he had originally planned to use two heat pipes to facilitate the thermal transfer. Instead, he switched those heat pipes out for a thin (0.5 mm) copper sheet. He was forced to switch from the heat pipes to the copper sheet due to there being a gap between the heat pipes and the chipset die. He then stated how, since this copper plate is smooth, much like the chipset die themselves, there was a much lower risk of cracking the chip.











The PC modder then used a tube of Arctic MX-2, which was layered in between the heatsink and the custom copperplate; this was done to help further help the thermal transfer between the two metals. He also stated how each fin is 2.5 mm thick and has a 2.5 mm gap between each fin.

Thermals

DerRuehrer stated "Depending on the ambient temperature the idle temperature is between 45° C and 50° C, the temperature under load varies between 55° C and 65° C" meaning that this custom heatsink does cool the chipset efficiently enough. Although, the custom heatsink is dependent on airflow from the graphics cards. DerRuehrer also stated, "Both were initially on the higher side but went down after a few weeks."

He then stated how, with the original cooler, the chipset was at roughly 60°C in idle with the fan at approximately 2500 RPM, and how he hadn't bothered to check the temperature under load. With the idle temperature with the custom heatsink being considerably less than the idle temperature with the fan, makes this mod worth a try if you have all the needed materials, time, and equipment.