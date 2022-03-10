Dead Space Remake Reportedly Pushed to 2023, Devs Targeting Resident Evil 2 Remake Quality

Last year EA announced a new Frostbite-powered Dead Space remake was in the works at Montreal’s Motive Studios, and rumors even circulated the project could launch as early as this year, but according to the latest scuttlebutt, that’s no longer the case.

The new Dead Space never actually had a release window officially announced, but according to a new insider report from GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb, EA and Motive have quietly reset their sights on a 2023 release date. Per Grubb, the Dead Space remake is coming together well and impressing people within EA, but the goal is to make a game that matches Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake in terms of quality, which means more time to polish and refine will be needed.

Haven’t been keeping up with the Dead Space remake? Here’s EA’s official description:

The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next-generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbite game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge...and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphs”, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.

The new Dead Space is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. According to Grubb, EA is planning to share an official development update for Dead Space tomorrow.