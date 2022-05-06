Dead or Alive 7 was in the works by a small team, but the project has seemingly been canceled, and this team disbanded.

Speaking on his Twitter profile, Team Ninja's Hiroaki Morita confirmed that after the release of the sixth entry in the series, a small team was working on both the seventh entry in the series and small updates for the sixth. Just before Yohei Shinbori, one of the series directors, retired, however, this team has been disbanded, and the project has been canceled.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Update 1.03 Introduces Lighting and Visibility Improvements, Dynamic Resolution Scaling on PlayStation 4 and More

After sharing the news, Hiroaki Morita made his Twitter profile private, so the tweet is not accessible at the moment. A cached version of the tweet can be found here.

Dead or Alive 6 has been released quite a while back, so fans of the series were eagerly anticipating to learn what was next for the franchise. Unfortunately, it seems like we won't be hearing about Dead or Alive 7 anytime soon if the project has been indeed canceled, although it may still be revived down the line.

Dead or Alive 6, the latest entry in the series, is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out our review.