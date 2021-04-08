Dauntless “Infinite Radiance” Season Adds Primal Behemoths, Time Travel, and More

Dauntless is kicking off its latest season, entitled “Infinite Radiance,” which includes time-traveling extensions to the game’s Slayer’s Path campaign, a variety of Trials tweaks, Primal Behemoths, and more. You can check out a quick teaser trailer for the new season, below.

Chivalry 2 Shows Off Its Factions in New Trailers, Crossplay Closed Beta Contents Detailed

Here’s a rundown of everything you can expect from Dauntless this season:

Primal Behemoths and Slayer’s Path Additions: Strange fluctuations in radiant aether and time energy are being reported across the Shattered Isles. These disruptions are opening rifts to different pockets of time in the past and future. Throughout this season, players will get access to two timelines, each one bringing new Hunting Grounds challenges as well as a new seasonal talent trees unlocking unique abilities, starting this patch with the Past and its Perfect Strike ability.

Strange fluctuations in radiant aether and time energy are being reported across the Shattered Isles. These disruptions are opening rifts to different pockets of time in the past and future. Throughout this season, players will get access to two timelines, each one bringing new Hunting Grounds challenges as well as a new seasonal talent trees unlocking unique abilities, starting this patch with the Past and its Perfect Strike ability. Trials Updates: Trials have received some much-needed love and care. Trials goals are objective-based requirements such as winning without getting downed, designed to reward mastery of combat. Solo leaderboards are now separated by weapon type and will show the total number of goals completed. Complete goals to secure a higher spot on the leaderboard and earn rewards. Your completion time is taken into consideration to break ties.

Trials have received some much-needed love and care. Trials goals are objective-based requirements such as winning without getting downed, designed to reward mastery of combat. Solo leaderboards are now separated by weapon type and will show the total number of goals completed. Complete goals to secure a higher spot on the leaderboard and earn rewards. Your completion time is taken into consideration to break ties. Reward Cache and Challenges: The Reward Cache is a seasonal store replacing the Vault that offers a wide range of goods in exchange for seasonal currency. A season will be roughly the length of two Hunt Passes. Here, you’ll find a number of items (including new weapon and armour skins), as well as aethersparks, patrol keys, and classic rewards from previous Passes. Unlock rewards using seasonal coins and crystals from new daily and weekly challenges: timed quests that will ask you to slay Behemoths, complete Escalations, and more. All Vault coins have been converted to these new seasonal currencies.

The Reward Cache is a seasonal store replacing the Vault that offers a wide range of goods in exchange for seasonal currency. A season will be roughly the length of two Hunt Passes. Here, you’ll find a number of items (including new weapon and armour skins), as well as aethersparks, patrol keys, and classic rewards from previous Passes. Unlock rewards using seasonal coins and crystals from new daily and weekly challenges: timed quests that will ask you to slay Behemoths, complete Escalations, and more. All Vault coins have been converted to these new seasonal currencies. War Pike and Wound Rework: We’ve reworked wounding and given the war pike some love.

We’ve reworked wounding and given the war pike some love. Time Strike Hunt Pass: A new Hunt Pass harkens back to the days of old. The armour set at level 50 has been enhanced even further with premium VFX, and there are bonus armour skins along the track designed to mix and match with it. You can also earn 100% platinum back on your Elite track purchase by making it to the end of the Hunt Pass.

You can get full patch notes for Dauntless ver. 1.6.0, right here. The Infinite Radiance content won’t be released all at once, but rather rolled out over the next few weeks. Phoenix Labs has provided a roadmap for the next couple months (click on the image for full resolution).

Dauntless is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Update 1.6.0 is now live.