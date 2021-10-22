Darkest Dungeon II Finally Shows Off Grim Gameplay Ahead of its Early Access Release

What can you expect when you actually sit down to play Darkest Dungeon II? That’s what fans have been asking ever since the RPG sequel was announced, as Canadian developer Red Hook Studios hasn’t released any actual gameplay. Previews have described it as an “Oregon Trail road trip from hell,” as the procedurally-generated dungeons of the first game have been replaced with a perilous branching carriage ride, but it's been hard to envision what exactly it will look like in action.

Well, wonder no more, as we finally have our first gameplay trailer for Darkest Dungeon II. The trailer provides a peek at the game’s road trip from hell, back-breaking combat, new 3D character models, and more. Check it out for yourself, below.

Looking familiar, while also unique – just like a good sequel ought to! Haven’t been keeping up with Darkest Dungeon II? Here are the game’s key features:

Gather your courage and ride out into the chaos of a world undone - Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across a decaying landscape in an attempt to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within.

- Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across a decaying landscape in an attempt to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within. Roguelike Run Structure - Each journey is less than 5 hours, and progress you make opens up new hero abilities, items, and stagecoach upgrades that can be used on your next adventure!

- Each journey is less than 5 hours, and progress you make opens up new hero abilities, items, and stagecoach upgrades that can be used on your next adventure! The Affinity System - As travels progress, heroes bond with each other or grate on each others’ nerves, leading to desperately needed combat synergies or journey-ending dysfunction. Manage their stress and interaction to keep the team together until the bitter end. And more... Rest your weary, shell-shocked heroes at the Inn, where you can manage their stress and relationships with a variety of diversions and delights.

Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of the heroes.

A stylish and dynamic evolution of Darkest Dungeon’s signature art style.

A return of the narration system and voice actor Wayne June!

Exciting improvements to the turn-based combat from Darkest Dungeon.

Darkest Dungeons II launches in early access on the Epic Games Store on October 26.