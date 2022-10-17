Cyberpunk 2077 New Hotfix Solves NVIDIA GeForce 522.25 Driver Map Glitches

The latest NVIDIA GeForce driver introduces some glitches in Cyberpunk 2077, and a hotfix is now available to solve them.

Following the release of the 522.25 driver, map glitches started occurring in the open-world role-playing game developed by CD Projekt Red. The hotfix will be pushed out as an update in the near future, but in the meantime, it is possible to apply it manually by following the procedure detailed on NVIDIA's website.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide. The upcoming expansion Phantom Liberty will release next year on current-generation consoles and PC only.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?

