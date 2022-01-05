CORSAIR ONE i300 Compact PC Announced, powered by Intel Alder Lake, DDR5, RTX 3080 with a starting price of $3999.99 US

The new CORSAIR ONE i300 is a fully-loaded gaming PC that takes up less area than a laptop on users' desktops. With a small 12-liter frame, the new ONE i300 gaming PC offers the latest-generation Intel Core i9 processor to deliver exemplary speeds and ultimate gaming performance. In fact, CORSAIR's new gaming PC has a 20% improvement in performance compared to their previous generations.











CORSAIR's new ONE i300 system will utilize brand-new DDR5 memory with their VENGEANCE DDR5, offering allocation sizes as high as 64GB and speeds starting at 4,400MHz. Since the ONE i300 will offer higher frequencies and capacities with their VENGEANCE DDR5, users will be able to rest easy knowing that their system will continue to perform exceptionally when playing the most demanding games and using the most complex applications currently and in the future.

CORSAIR presents with a patented ONE convection-assisted liquid cooling system that will stabilize the system from heat generated by its premium computer components, which include the Intel Core i9-12900K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and up to 64GB of VENGEANCE DDR5 memory.

The CORSAIR ONE i300 is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and display connections for up to four 4K HDR screens that can work simultaneously. This allows for the ONE i300 to be prepared to tackle the most advanced video rendering, multi-tasking, and gaming experiences.

The ONE i300 is now available from CORSAIR's network of authorized retailers and distributors. The ONE i300 is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.