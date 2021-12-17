Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 Memory Gets Faster With Up To 6400 Mbps Modules

Corsair has announced even faster Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 memory kits with up to 6400 Mbps transfer speeds that will be launching in the coming weeks.

Corsair Preps Faster Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 Memory Kits, Up To 6400 Mbps Transfer Speeds

Press Release: CORSAIR. a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced new kits of its acclaimed DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 high-performance memory reaching frequencies up to a blistering 6,400MHz. Available in kits of 2x16GB, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB 6,200MHz and 6,400MHz hit a new milestone with these unprecedented speeds, and are now more customizable than ever thanks to the new XMP Manager in CORSAIR iCUE software.

Corsair, AORUS & ASGARD Gaming & Overclocking-Ready DDR5 Memory Kits Pictured

CORSAIR led the charge in next-generation memory with the release of DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 for the Intel® Z690 platform earlier this year, delivering higher frequencies in greater capacities than previously possible. Now the ceiling for DDR5 performance has risen again, with DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB once more pushing the boundaries for the most powerful systems leveraging 12th Generation Intel Core Processors.

A version of CORSAIR iCUE software with XMP Manager is now available for download, offering an unparalleled level of control and customization to enthusiasts with the latest CORSAIR DDR5 memory. XMP Manager enables onboard voltage regulation of DDR5 memory through iCUE, delivering more precise, stable overclocking with custom Intel XMP 3.0 profiles that can be saved directly to the module, to easily tailor the performance to specific tasks.

DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 is designed with a bold, refined aesthetic to complement its world-class performance, illuminated by 12 ultra-bright individually addressable CAPELLIX LEDs per module and expertly constructed with beautiful forged aluminum. Its patented DHX cooling design ensures that performance is not held back even at frequencies of 6,400MHz. As with all CORSAIR memory, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Corsair Unveils Brand New Elite AIO CPU Cooler Lineup With LCD Panel, Upgraded ML-Series Fans & iCUE Elite LCD Add-On

With the DDR5 generation, overclocking enthusiasts are smashing previous speed limits with the help of CORSAIR modules. In November, overclocker David Miller, aka mllrkllr88, set a new record level of speed for CORSAIR DDR5 memory by reaching a speed of 8,149MT/s when cooled with liquid nitrogen. These verified results establish CORSAIR as a top choice for overclockers looking to achieve the world’s fastest frequencies. As speeds continue to increase in the DDR5 generation, CORSAIR remains on the cutting-edge of performance.

For PC enthusiasts looking to equip their newest masterpieces with nothing but the best, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB remains in a class of its own.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6,200MHz is available immediately from the CORSAIR website and select authorized retailers and distributors worldwide. 6,400MHz kits will become available in the coming weeks. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 Memory is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.