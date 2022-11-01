Apple Now Selling Certified Refurbished M2 MacBook Air Models on Its Online Store

Apple has added Certified Refurbished versions of the M2 MacBook Air on its online store, meaning that customers who want to avail some savings can visit the company’s website at any time and make a purchase. The redesigned MacBook Air launched back in July, so it only took Apple a few months to introduce refurbished models of the machine.

Customers Can Get a $120 Discount on the Base M2 MacBook Air, Which Is Now Available for $1,079

When we visited Apple’s online store to check out which M2 MacBook Air was available in the Certified Refurbished category, we spotted five models in varying colors and pricing. The base version offers a $120 discount, bringing the price down to $1,079 while offering customers a 13-inch display, an 8-core CPU, and 8-core GPU, plus 8GB of unified RAM coupled with 256GB of PCIe NVMe storage.

The most expensive version available at the online store offers an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and twice the storage of the base version, bringing the total up to 512GB. Customers will have to fork over $1,349, but the great thing is that there is still some discount for getting this variant. Stock will vary, and it is not uncommon for refurbished Apple products to run out quickly.

As for what Apple is giving you in return, the company claims that refurbished products purchased from the company’s online store are near-identical to their brand new counterparts, with units tested rigorously to ensure that they stand the test of time. The refurbished M2 MacBook Air is eligible for AppleCare+ for customers who want some extra warranty for their peace of mind and get the same 14-day return policy as brand new products.

Speaking of brand new, if you want one of those, the M2 MacBook Air is also sold on Amazon, where the Midnight finish is available for $1,049 and offers 256GB of internal storage, which is not user-upgradable, so keep that in mind before making a purchase.

