Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha Comparison Video Confirms Reconstruction Rendering on PlayStation Consoles and More

The Call of Duty Vanguard alpha has been made briefly available on PlayStation consoles last weekend, providing us with a first actual look at the game.

A new video put together by ElAnalistaDeBits compares the Alpha running on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 4 Pro, confirming all three versions of the game use reconstruction rendering to scale the resolution. The PlayStation 5 version obviously comes out on top in regards to visual quality, but performance seems to be acceptable on all platforms, although it is too early to know if the game will run smoothly on old-gen consoles at all times.

- Remember: it is an Alpha and this data may vary in later versions or updates.

- All Call of Duty Vanguard versions use reconstruction rendering to scale the resolution.

- Better textures, draw distance and anisotropic filtering on PS5.

- PS4 and PS4 Pro do not have dynamic shadows. Some static shadows have also been removed.

- PS5 has extra reflections on some specific materials, but it is not ray-traced.

- On PS5 there is a considerably better treatment of depth of field. On the other hand, PS4 Pro has problems with this setting.

Call of Duty Vanguard launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on November 5th worldwide.