Filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission from Calamos Advisors LLC made today have revealed the firm's investment stake in key semiconductor manufacturing companies including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Calamos is headquartered in the American state of Illinois, and the firm has approximately $20 billion worth of assets under its management. Its latest SEC filings let us determine what management believes is he direction in which key applications processor and graphics processing unit manufacturers are heading into, so take a look below for more details.

Calamos Asset Management Confident In NVIDIA's Future, As Its Intel Holdings Fluctuate

Taking a look at positions that the fund has entered into over the course of the past five quarters, one trend is consistent across the board. Calamos is confident about NVIDIA Corporation's future, as the fund has consistently increased its holdings in the Santa Clara-based silicon manufacturer and designer.

In its filings made on the 24th of January, 2019, the firm owned 404,696 shares in AMD. This amount increased to 408,793 in its April filing, to 430,204 in its August filing, to 36,250 in its October filing and finally to 472,112 shares in the fund's latest filing with the SEC made earlier today.

The details revealed also let us perform rudimentary and off the bat calculations to determine just how much Calamos has profited from purchasing and holding NVIDIA shares. Assuming that the fund bought all of its 404,696 shares reported in January last year when the stock was at its lowest on December 24th, 2018 results in a capital outflow of $6,738,188. These 404,696 shares are now worth $19,643,944 based on AMD's closing price of $48.54 at the end of trading today.

Moving away from Calamos' AMD investments to the firm's stake in another Santa Clara-based semiconductor designer Intel Corporation, we see that the fund has fluctuated in this stock. As opposed to AMD, where Calamos steadily grew its stock, the firm has sold and then bought back shares of Intel Corporation. The SEC filing reveals that in January 2018, Calamos owned 772,256 Intel shares. This increased to 778,094 shares in the next filing, dropped to 714,996 in the one made in August last year before picking up to 779,316 in October and a high for the past 15 months of 1,079,915 shares as of today.

Once again, carrying out the same calculations that we did above reveals that Calamos gained $12,672,721 through Intel Corporation's stock gains over this time period. Combining this with the amount that the firm made off of its AMD investments gaining on the open market, we net a sum of $25,578,477. Finally, Calamos' investments in NVIDIA Corp have followed a similar pattern to its holdings in Intel. Going over the numbers, it's revealed that the company earned $37,366,342 through NVIDIA, more than what it earned through Intel and AMD combined.

Thoughts? Let us know what you think in the comments section below and stay tuned. We'll keep you updated on the latest.