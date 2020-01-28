Best Android Password Managers You Should Definitely Try This Year – Check My Top 5 Apps

Technology and the internet has no doubt made our life easy and obviously I have no complaints there. However, I absolutely loathe having to manage so many passwords for so many accounts at one time. Of course, you can keep one password for all but that just makes the hackers life easier or you could always do a Neville (Harry Potter nerd reference alert) and write them all down. Once again, that can also have consequences. So, the only way to deal with this issue is to get a good Android password manager (for android users obviously).

There are so many options available in the market that it can be overwhelming. You can always go for Google Passwords as it is free and easy to use, however, it isn’t extremely secure. So, I tried some of the best apps in the market and made a list for you considering various factors like price, ease of use and security. Here is my list of top 5 android password managers:

LastPass Password Manager

1Password – Password Manager and Secure Wallet

Dashlane Password Manager

Password Manager – Keeper

BitWarden Password Manager

LastPass

This is a pretty good manager and offers various levels of protection depending on how much you are willing to pay. You can always start with the free version and if you are satisfied with it, you can get the single user or the family subscription. You can use this application on any device you want. Your passwords will be stored in an encrypted vault, thus ensuring that you are protected at all times. Autofill password and username feature allows you to be carefree and never bother about learning your password or username again. No matter how many devices you are using, the sync feature allows you to move between devices easily and not worry about lost data. This app has tons of features like fingerprint scanner, auto password generator, password strength monitor and much more. If you like a lot of options in a good price, then this app is for you. To be honest, this app in my opinion has more pros than cons. Some features are no doubt a little outdated but most of its features are pretty good. However, if you are someone who prefers minimalism in apps, then you shouldn’t go for this.

1Password

This is a relatively expensive application, so it is better if you are going for the family subscription. There is no free version, so you have to purchase it which is a bummer. However, you can try it free for 30 days and then choose whether to continue with it or not. This password manager is compatible with your mobile, tablets and computers. This app will store credentials for different parts of your digital life and it can range from memberships, servers, bank accounts, passports and more. The family account allows you to share items with each other. If you run a small business with a small team, this password manager can be a blessing. It can pull data from a limited number of platforms unlike LastPass which allows import from nearly 30 products. This app in my opinion is a very easy to use app and if you are someone who isn’t very tech savvy then you should definitely get this. However, keep in mind that this app requires regular payments and if you are on a budget then you should look for a free password manager instead.

Dashlane Password Manager

This android password manager is another one of my favorites and I have personally used this for a while. I like it because it is very user-friendly. Other than the most basic features of a password manager, it has some very specialized features that are unique to this app. It can change hundreds of passwords instantly and hence you don’t have to worry about individually securing your account. If you have an account that you forgot to protect, this app will remind you and ensure that every account is protected and secure. It has a free version and a premium version as well. You can try the premium version without providing your credit card details and use it for free for a month. So, if you wish to upgrade after using it for 30 days; you can make an informed decision. It obviously comes with a great password generator, Autofill and more. My favorite aspect is that it comes with a VPN that adds another level of privacy and security to your digital experience.

Keeper

This android password manager is all about security and this is definitely its strong suit. So, if you are managing extremely secure information, then you should go for this application. It has been built on zero knowledge security architecture that ensures that only you can see and manage files. It offers two factor authentication that adds a level to the security mechanism. It also utilizes AES-256 bit encryption and PBKDF2 technology. It is a relatively old app and has been around for a while now. Since it stresses so much on security, some features like web form filling capabilities and bulk password management has been compromised. It is also one of the most expensive password managers which is another downside to this app. The free version is available as well but you will be limited to one device only. You can always try the premium for free for 30 days too.

BitWarden

This is a relatively new android password manager but it is pretty good for its age. It offers a lot of security and has definitely made a name for itself because of its ease of use. It is a free app which is great. Your data is kept secure with AES-256 bit encryption, salted hashing and PBKDF2 SHA-256. It has received great reviews over the course of its existence and if you don’t want to invest in an expensive version yet, then I recommend you start with this app. It also offers two factor authentication which improves the security mechanism. It is a completely open source app and even offers great import capabilities from popular platforms. BitWarden premium can get you some additional features as well but the price is very less as compared to the pricier premium versions of other password managers. Once again, if you are new with password managers, then start with this application so you know what to expect. When you become more familiar you can definitely try the rest and utilize all the features.

This is my top list but this list is never definite. There are many more password managers out there and if you wish for a more detailed review on anyone, let us know.