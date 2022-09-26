Tomorrow’s Battlefield 2042 Update 2.1 Detailed; Packs Reworked Renewal Map, Polaris RZR in-world Vehicle, New Vault Weapons, Fixes and More

EA has detailed tomorrow’s Battlefield 2042 update 2.1, and we’ve got you covered.

The new update will be deployed across all platforms on September 27 at 08:00 UTC and will pack a reworked version of the Renewal map alongside the introduction of the new Polaris RZR in-world vehicle. In addition, this update adds three new Vault Weapons for the All-Out Warfare arsenal alongside various balance changes, improvements, and fixes for various issues.

EA also announced that a new special event will be coming to the game next month – players can expect new earnable cosmetics alongside infantry-only gameplay with tight playspaces and intense close-quarters combat. You’ll find the changelog for this new update down below. We advise reading EA’s full blog post about tomorrow’s update for additional details about the reworked Renewal map.

Battlefield 2042 Update 2.1 Release Notes

General

Fixed an issue preventing the Weekly Missions list from being scrolled during End of Round

Collection - Fixed an issue where the wrong input icon is displayed when equipping vehicle customizations

Statistics - Fixed an issue that could cause the accuracy stat to reach a value above 100%

Fixed an alignment issue related to HUD notifications on wide screen monitors

Fixed a scaling issue related to HUD notifications

Fixes an issue that could cause a black screen after leaving a game that was close to the End of Round

Fixed an issue that could cause the Introduction Video to play when booting the title into fullscreen and directly pressing Alt + Enter to go into windowed mode

Resolved instances where visual artifacts could appear on screen while matchmaking into a new server on the Exodus Conquest playlist

Fixed instances where binding a secondary input to mouse buttons did not work

The sorting arrow is now pointed correctly for the Players section in the Battlefield Portal Browse tab

Battlefield Portal

Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to resolve issues with assets and collision across classic era maps

Rules Editor

Added Crawford, Stranded, Season 2 Weapons, and Vehicles to Rules Editor selection lists

Added Audio Asset Library

Added World Icons Asset Library

Added RemovePlayerInventoryAtSlot block to Rules Editor

Added RemovePlayerInventory block to Rules Editor

Added EnableFastTicketBleed block to Rules Editor

Added OnPlayerExitCapturePoint block to Rules Editor

Added OnPlayerEnterCapturePoint block to Rules Editor

Added OnCapturePointNeutralizing block to Rules Editor

Added SetCapturePointOwnership to Rules Editor

Added EnableCaptureHQ block to Rules Editor

Added CapturePointCapturingTime to Rules Editor

Added CapturePointNeutralizationTime to Rules Editor

Added SetNeutralizationMultiplier block to Rules Editor

Improved error messages to clarify parameter type mismatches for some blocks

Modifiers

Added Modifiers for Hiding Crosshair (also affects vehicles)

Gadgets

Fixed Incorrect Zoom levels when using SOFLAM

Maps

Breakaway

Resolved silo damage effects stopping when the silo was queued for destruction

You’ll no longer see foot on snow VFX inside the heli during the insertion sequence

Discarded

Fixed issue an issue where the terrain around the base of the walkway ship rail could be destroyed enough to make it float

Exposure

Fixed bullet decals not looking realistic on a painting in the C3 sector

Fixed bullet tracers from the MD540 Nightbird’s Minigun that disappeared when firing on certain assets

Fixed a fire extinguisher that was floating after the wall was destroyed

Fixed a LOD (Level of Detail) issue on wall near stairs in sector E2

Fixed an issue where players could enter unintended areas above the D1 flag room and shoot unaware enemies because of assets with missing collisions

Hourglass

Fixed an audio issue where walking over the outdoor bins at the western side of B1 was inappropriately triggering dirt sound

Kaleidoscope

Fixed an issue preventing AI from using the ladder between capture points B2 and D1

Fixed a LOD issue present on the plaza foundation planters found across the map

Orbital

Fixed an issue where the carports were shaking at the opening animation

Fixed an issue where the dumpster had audio material set to dirt

Fixed an issue where the rocket from rocket launchers would go through the map when shot beneath the soldier while standing on the ramp from crawlerway

Renewal

Fixed an issue in the Research Facility where players would be able to clip platforms and see through the assets while the head would be visible to others on the other side

Fixed an issue where players would clip with the ceiling and see through parts of the building when climbing on the lab barrels placed in corners

Fixed issue where players would clip with the sewers ceiling and see through the building when placed on the propane tank

Fixed an issue causing player camera clipping while vaulting on top of the pump station

Fixed issue with grenades thrown near the wall of the small lab that could pass through the terrain

Fixed an issue where the Breakthrough insertion helicopter landed out of bounds on attacker side

Fixed an issue where terrain clipped through the concrete canal

Fixed issue where front desks inside the Synseco building had LOD issues

Fixed increased shadow issue on both sides of the stairs that leads to the Research Facility

Fixed LOD issues present on the warehouse shelves found inside the research facility building

Fixed LOD issues present for the material around the windows at the ground floor in the Research Facility

Fixed sharp black shadow present on the edge of the bridge leading to the Research Facility

Fixed uneven and sharp lighting on the walls inside the Research Facility

Fixed an issue where after destroying the vegetation on the vab foundation where the revealed terrain looked unnatural and stretched

Fixed LOD issue on concrete cover while in destroyed state

Fixed issue where shadows were too dark in multiple areas of the map

Fixed missing wall mesh in some locations

Fixed LOD issue present on the planters found across the level

Fixed flashing and disappearing lights and shadows on a wall in the Research Facility

Stranded

Fixed issue where a LATV4 Recon partially caught in the hatch would take damage overtime

Fixed issue where vehicles would stutter on the hatches during opening

Fixed issue where players would stutter while standing on the rotating platform in the showroom

Fixed issue where an extended occluder was visible when the player is prone near the right margin on the front deck

Fixed an issue in sector C1 where an occluder was visible when the player is prone on the ship's margin near the zipline going to B1 and looking towards the antenna

Fixed an issue on sector C2 where there was intense flashing in one of the marketplace corridors

Fixed issue with flickering visible in the backdrop from deploy screen

Fixed issue where G-84 TGM would get stuck when shot in to E1 control tower

Fixed issue with inconsistent metrics where the player could not walk through 12 out of the 36 gaps made between the metal beams and the containers on top of the ship

Fixed issue where player received damage until dead when jumping on top of a moving platform

Soldier

Improved input polling to reduce aiming input latency Players who previously observed mouse input lag during gameplay should feel an improvement with this game update. Please continue sharing your feedback about your experience with us once you've been able to play.

Fixed an issue that caused Overexposed lights on Soldier uniforms (IFF)

Fixed an issue where Repair VFX is still present for a short time after the user enters the vehicle

Fixed an issue where the character stance did not reset when entering/exiting vehicles

Fixed an issue where there grenade cooking animation was missing

Fixed an issue with the Large Impact Sound incorrectly being played when attaching C5 to vehicles

Fixed issues animations missing when throwing any grenade

Fixed issues with inconsistent face wrinkles on several characters. A proper skincare routine is important to compliment the active lifestyle of being on the Battlefield

Fixed an issue where Soldiers were visible for a second before spawning on the Spawn Beacon

Grenade throw animation should now play correctly

Fixed issue with Incorrect world log messages when repairing an air vehicle from the passenger seat

The Combat Hammer has should now have a hit indicator when striking a target

Sundance's landing animation with the Wingsuit has been improved. It's no longer causes jumpy behavior

Fixed unintended behavior for Soldier physics animations while in deep terrain craters

Improved prone behavior in craters and on ledges

A temporary Soldier movement speed has been added when performing stance changes

A short cooldown has been added to prevent standing / prone stance change spam

Fixed a camera snapping issue when starting a slide

Improved hit detection from shots fired by soldiers while in moving and in open vehicle seats

A prone soldier is no longer able to push other prone soldiers around

Introduced new player collision behavior for friendly Soldiers to help prevent body blocking in tight spaces. Friendly Soldiers that are moving will now be able to move through other Soldiers but will be pushed away whenever they stop moving to prevent clipping

Specialists

Boris

Fixed an issue that caused the SG-36 Sentry Gun to sometimes shoot enemy players through smoke

Fixed an issue with the SG-36 Sentry Gun is floating after being deployed

Fixed an issue where the turret deploy sound is delayed when deploying SG-36 Sentry Gun with Boris

Casper

Fixed an issue where the OV-P Recon Drone flies in circles after getting pushed by another player

Fixed a bug where Slow vehicles could not destroy the OV-P Recon Drone by ramming it or running over it

Fixed issues with Casper's OV-P Recon Drone tooltips showing as unassigned when unbinding Crouch Hold Keybind

Crawford

Fixed an issue where the Mounted Vulcan could be seen in the character hands when picking up the gadget

Fixed an issue with EMP VFX not being present on the Mounted Vulcan while under the EMP effect

Fixed an issue with Mounted Vulcan shield not being displayed correctly when destroyed

Irish

Fixed an issue where APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel did not not block M320 LVG and M26 Mass Frag attachment grenades

The legs on the APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel now have proper shadows

Lis

Fixed an issue Audio hit cue/indicator triggered on Lis's rocket when hitting nothing

Fixed an issue G-84 TGM gets a hit marker but 0 damage is dealt to the enemy Soldier

Rao

Fixed an issue where Rao signal hacker pulse was missing

Fixed an issue where Rao spotted any enemy that destroyed equipment nearby

Vehicles

Fixed an issue that would prevent jets from visually updating when viewed from a distance.

Hands are now correctly aligned on the 4x4 Utility steering wheel as soon as you enter the vehicle.

Minor tweaks to make exhausts look less odd in vehicle elevators. They were very exhausting.

The audio SFX from Stealth Helicopter bombs no longer persist after being fired.

The countermeasure prompt for vehicles is now only visible for the driver/pilot

The Gunner VE has been removed during spawn, now only showing when you are in the gunner position.

Updated the Air-to-Ground Missile crosshairs on jets to display the lock on crosshair

You will no longer hear the "In Stealth" target blocked audio when looking at a Stealth Helicopter with active dual 30mm Cannon Pods

The HEAT Shell has been renamed to HE Shell to better reflect its intended use as anti-infantry

EBLC-RAM

Aligned the EBLC-RAM Turret so it now sits snugly on the main body

The countermeasure prompt is now correctly displayed for the EBLC-RAM

Fixed an issue causing the EBLC-Ram Active Protection System ability to detonate Lis' Guided missile from further away than intended

Fixed an issue that caused the crosshair to be shown when deploying the vehicle insertion beacon

Fixed an issue that caused the EBLC-Ram Active Protection System ability to appear to shoot down Lis' Guided Missile in the wrong direction

Fixed issue that caused the EBLC-RAM Spawn Beacon to not attach correctly to moving objects

Placing the EBLC-RAM's Team Insertion Beacon in an invalid area will no longer spawn the Beacon in the last location it was placed

The EBLC-RAM now has working lights within the Collection screens.

When exiting the EBLC-RAM with the Team Insertion Beacon Deploy ability active, you will now automatically switch back to the previously equipped weapon

Vehicles - 60mm Flak Weapon Pod

The 60mm Flak Weapon Pod was underperforming against air vehicles so we have increased its effectiveness. Alongside that change we have also reduced its damage toward infantry to further solidify its purpose.

Velocity has been increased from 150 -> 250

Detonation delay decreased from 0.15 -> 0.02

Vehicle detonation radius decreased from 10 -> 2

Damage multiplier to infantry reduced 0.47 -> 0.05

An issue has been resolved that caused the 60mm Flak Weapon Pod to unintentionally damage infantry when damaging vehicles

AH-64GX Apache Warchief and KA-520 Super Hokum

We have observed that Stealth Helicopters have become the dominant Air Vehicle of choice since their introduction in Season 1. In Update 2.1, we are making several balance adjustments to the AH-64GX Apache Warchief and KA-520 Super Hokum to ensure all Helicopters have a dedicated purpose on the Battlefield. As a result, we’re increasing their anti-vehicle effectiveness.

127mm Anti-Vehicle Rocket Pack velocity has been increased

127mm Anti-Vehicle Rocket Pack damage has been increased from 100 -> 130

127mm Anti-Vehicle Rocket Pack is now more accurately in shorter ranges

127mm Anti-Vehicle Rocket Pack Replenish rate has been lowered 1.3 -> 2

30mm Cannon Gunner Rate of Fire has been lowered 350 -> 200

30mm Cannon Velocity has been increased

30mm Cannon Gunner Damage Start Damage increased 18 -> 40

30mm Cannon Gunner Damage End Damage increased 8 -> 25

30mm Cannon Blast Damage increased from 18 -> 20

30mm Cannon Overheat has been increased

MD540 Nightbird - Mounted 7.62mm Miniguns

We are updating the miniguns to ensure they remain powerful when actively managed, while reducing their effectiveness during continuous fire.

Minigun Wind Up Time has been lowered

Minigun Wind Down Time has been increased

Overall Dispersion has been lowered

Overheat has been increased

MV38-Condor / Mi-240 Super Hind - 7.62mm Minigun Pod

We have observed the Transport Helicopter 7.62mm Minigun Pod was mainly used for long range combat. We are making several balance adjustments to ensure its focus remains on intended defensive and close range use. It’s now more accurate, but with an overall decreased damage output and range while also overheating faster.

Damage fall-Off Starting Distance has been lowered from 350 -> 150

Damage Fall-Off End Distance has been lowered from 1000 -> 300

Dispersion has been lowered

Wind Up Time has been lowered

Wind Down Time has been increased

Overheat has been increased

Weapons

Fixed an issue that caused AM40 and Avancys bullets to be registered as SMG bullets

The AM40 Standard Issue Ammo now correctly displays the intended magazine count of 20

The AM40 and Avancys can no longer be used underwater

Adjusted deploy delays for Vault Weapons to ensure a smoother experience

Fixed a bug where picking up the DM7 from the ground would show incorrect weapon icon

Fixed an issue that caused the M11 scope on the BSV-M to not have the correct display

Fixed an issue that was causing unwanted behavior on underbarrel ammo

Fixed an issue that would cause the Avancys to display the wrong LOD when another player zoomed in on you

Fixed an issue where the PF51 would shake when firing after switching from and to primary

Fixed the suppressor muzzle flash being visible in front of the BSV-M when using certain scopes

Missing hints for underbarrel attachments have been located

Reload no longer sometimes go missing on the the SWS-10 when low on ammo

SFX have been improved for Laser Sights

The Ghostmaker R10's attachments are now displayed on Kill Cards

The PF51 now shows the correct Magazine size in the Collection screens

The Target 8T scope now has the correct icon on the Avancys

Battlefield 2042 is available globally now for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.