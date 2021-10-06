Battlefield 2042 PlayStation Beta Comparison Video Details Resolutions, Performance and More

A new Battlefield 2042 beta comparison has been shared online today, highlighting the differences and features of the PlayStation versions of the beta.

The comparison, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, confirms that the beta runs at 1080p, 60 FPS on PlayStation 4, 1620p, 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro and 2160p, 60 FPS on PlayStation 5. Apparently, the beta doesn't use dynamic resolution, although that could be different in the final game.

The Battlefield 2042 beta comparison video also highlights how the beta struggles to run at a steady 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. The PlayStation 5 version performance isn't stable either, but it comes with better ambient occlusion, textures, and anisotropic filtering. Any performance issue, especially on PlayStation 5, is likely getting fixed in time for launch.

- Resolutions do not appear dynamic. In the areas and circumstances checked they have always given the same figure, although I do not rule out that they could be in times of great stress.

- I'm not sure if the PS5 version uses some kind of temporal reconstruction, but if it does, it's a very good one.

- The map on PS4/PS4 Pro is considerably reduced. This is due to the maximum number of players allowed per platform (PS4/Pro 64 and PS5 128).

- Due to the above, Battlefield 2042 does not have crossplay between generations.

- PS5 has some framerate drops and some graphical bugs. It will probably be fixed in the final version.

- PS4 and PS4 Pro have a framerate that ranges between 60/50fps or lower.

- PS4 Pro has lower LOD on some assets and lower shadow resolution than PS4. I do not know if it is a bug or something premeditated.

- The pop-in and the draw distance are much lower on PS4/PS4 Pro. It is even annoying.

- PS5 has appreciable advantages in all sections, ambient occlusion, textures, anisotropic filtering ...

- Battlefield 2042 is probably the first great game that begins to leave the oldgen forgotten.

Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on November 19th worldwide.