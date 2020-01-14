AUKEY is Offering its $18 Fast Wireless Charger for Just $10 Today

If you hurry up, you can pick up a 10W AUKEY fast wireless charger for a price of just $10. Usually this sells for around $18.

Add Another Fast Wireless Charger to Your Growing Collection for Just $10, Courtesy AUKEY

AUKEY is one of the top names when it comes to charging accessories and their wireless chargers are few of the best around. When we heard that the company was offering its 10W charger for a price of just $10, we honestly thought it might be a false alarm, but it isn't. It's something everyone should know about and make use of too.

This charger is fully Qi Certified, meaning that it adheres to all the standards laid down by the concerning authorities. In other words, it's safe, it's fully compatible with the Qi standard and will never ever harm your device while charging.

This fast wireless charger outputs 10W of power when connected to a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter. It supports 7.5W of output for all iPhones that support wireless charging and will roll back to 5W if you place something like AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on it.

The charger has a TPU surface which won't scratch your device. More importantly, it's made of materials that ensure that your phone or accessory stays on top of the charging pad no matter what. There won't be accidental tumbles or rollovers here.

In order to get this deal, simply head over to the link below and use the discount code at checkout in order to bring the price down to just $10. This is a limited time deal only and will likely expire very soon.

