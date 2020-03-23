ASUS ZenBook S UX391UA-XB71-R Laptop is Currently On Sale For $799

ASUS's ultra-thin and light ZenBook S UX391UA-XB71-R is currently on sale at Amazon, This model has some fantastic features like having Intel's Core i7-8550U processor 8 GB of RAM and has Windows 10 Pro installed. This Ultra-Thin and light laptop features a 14-inch Full HD screen this screen is perfect for both business-orientated uses and personal uses. This hinge adds 5.5º tilt to the keyboard allows for a much more comfortable typing experience.

This laptop has an Intel Core i7-8550U processor installed, this processor is perfect for personal uses as it features four cores and eight threads, in addition to this processor featuring those threads and cores. This processor provides a base clock speed of 1.80 GHz, but with the fantastic turbo clock speed of 4.00 GHz makes this processor perfect for everything from content consumption and with the included Intel UHD Graphics 620 integrated graphics, this processor will be perfect for some light gaming.

This laptop features ASUS's NanoEdge display technology that shrinks the bezels to allow for an 85% screen-to-body ratio. This screen-to-body ratio is perfect for content consumption or for business-orientated programs.

One feature of this laptop that is easily visible is the ErgoLift hinge which is not only designed for the best typing experience but also allows for better cooling by creating extra space between the bottom of the chassis and the table the laptop is resting on. This extra space allows for much more air movement which cools components more efficiently.

The processor is the not only fantastic feature of this laptop, but the ZenBook S also features a fantastic battery that provides up to nine hours of usage. This batter is also designed with fast-charge technology which allows the battery to charge up to 60% capacity in just 49 minutes.

Since the ZenBook 3 features Military-grade durability, this durability is provided by the aerospace-grade aluminum used to creat a Unibody all-metal finish that is just .5 inches thin and has a weight of just 2.2 lbs.

With the discount that this laptop currently features taking $400.99, or 33% off, the typical price which is $1,199.99. This laptop is now currently priced at $799.00 or with Amazon's monthly payments just $159.80 a month for five months!