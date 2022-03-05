ASUS launches 32-inch ROG Swift PG329Q-W monitor, perfect for gamers utilizing the newest in display technology

ASUS has revealed its brand new ROG Swift PG329Q-W 32-inch display which utilizes WQHD (2560 x 1440) technology, a superfast IPS, 175Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GTG), Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, G-SYNC Compatible and DisplayHDR 600.

The Asus ROG Swift monitor features a WQHD (2560 x 1440) panel that delivers 77% more onscreen desktop space than traditional Full HD (1920 x 1080) displays. Also, it produces an incredible 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

32-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) Fast IPS gaming monitor with ultrafast 175*Hz (above 144Hz) refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

Fast IPS technology enables a 1ms gray-to-gray response time (GTG) for intense gaming visuals with exceptionally high frame rates

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology combines ASUS ELMB tech with NVIDIA's G-SYNC compatibility, eradicating ghosting and tearing for crisp gaming visuals and excellent frame rates.

G-SYNC enables VRR (variable refresh rate) by default.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with a professional color gamut provides contrast and color performance that meets the DisplayHDR 600 certification.

ASUS's in-house Fast IPS Display permits the display's liquid crystal elements to change four times faster than established IPS panels for enhanced response. Smearing and motion blur is nearly destroyed with a one millisecond's gray-to-gray response time. This display also supplies superior images with vivid colors thanks to DCI-P3 98% color gamut and an incredible 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Wide 178-degree viewing angles guarantee minimal distortion and color shift even with your positioning.









Users will encounter fluid gaming visuals, promoting a higher level of gaming advantages in first-person shooters, racing, real-time strategy, and sports titles. The ASUS ROG Swift offers a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR by default on NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-Series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series graphics cards.

The ROG Swift PG329Q-W furnishes a more comprehensive range of colors with a cinema-standard DCI-P3 98% color gamut and sRGB 160%. All ASUS monitors are factory pre-calibrated with a factory calibration report to ensure color accuracy.

The ROG Strix series provides ambient lighting synchronized with other Aura-enabled components and peripherals with exclusive ASUS Aura Sync lighting technology and the use of the supported Armoury Crate application.

HDR technology sustains a degree of luminance to supply a more extensive color range and higher contrast than conventional monitors. The brightest whites and the darkest blacks bring out details like never before. Also, the monitor can access peak brightness of 600 nits to meet the requirement for DisplayHDR 600 certification.

For connectivity, the ASUS ROG Swift includes a single DisplayPort1.2, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and can support a vast array of multimedia devices. The ergonomically-designed stand delivers tilt, swivel, and height adjustments for customizing the perfect viewing position. Finally, the display is VESA-compatible, ideal for wall mounting.