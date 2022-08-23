ASUS Further Details X670E Motherboard Features: First mITX & mATX Designs Revealed, Dynamic OC Switcher For AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

ASUS has further detailed its X670E Motherboard lineup which will carry some unique OC and IO features for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

ASUS Details Its Entire X670E Motherboard Lineup & Features: First mITX & mATX AM5 Designs Revealed, New OC Features Highlighted

We have already talked about the ASUS X670E & X670 motherboards previously since we covered most of them in our detailed roundup over here. Now, ASUS has shared some more information for the lineup by revealing unique OC features that will be specific only to their motherboards. The company invited renowned overclocked, Der8auer, to their ROG Gamescom 2022 presentation & we got the first taste of two OC-specific features headed to the motherboards that are designed with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs in mind.

ASUS Dynamic OC Switcher & Ryzen Core Flex Overclocking Features For AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

The first overclocking feature is known as the "Dynamic OC Switcher" which takes into account the temperatures and current and lets you change dynamically between Manual OC for higher multi-threaded performance and PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) for higher single-threaded increases. This feature was previously exclusive to the ROG X570 HERO but now, it's coming to the entire X670 motherboard lineup.

The other feature that Roman talked about is "Ryzen Core Flex" which is aimed toward more hard-core overclockers with free algorithms that you can set input values, & different values/thresholds.

ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E GENE

ASUS has given us the first look at its mATX ROG Crosshair X670E GENE motherboard which comes with a solid 16+2 power stage solution rated at 110A. The motherboard features PCIe Gen 5.0 & an M.2 Gen 5 slot, has USB4 support, and even adds in the ROG Gen-Z.2 card for further M.2 storage expansion. There's also a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port with Quick Charge 4+ (60W) capabilities.

The motherboard features two DDR5 DIMM slots, a total of four SATA III ports, and an additional PCIe Gen 4.0 x1 slot. There are two M.2 slots on the board itself whereas two additional ports are provided by the Gen-Z.2 card which fits within the slot next to the DDR5 DIMMs. There's a nice set of heatsinks on the motherboard and the I/O looks very solid too.

ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I Gaming WiFi

ASUS isn't just stopping at the mATX form factor, the company also revealed the first Mini-ITX AM5 motherboard, the ROG STRIX X670E-I Gaming WiFI. The motherboard comes with a unique design that features the same dual-chipset layout as the standard X670 motherboards but one of the two Promontory 21 chipsets is located on a modular PCB instead of being fused to the main PCB itself to conserve space. The motherboard has active VRM cooling and features a solid Gen 5/DDR5 lay-out.

Based on the dissected shot of the motherboard, the ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I Gaming WiFi seems to be equipped with a 10+2 phase PWM design. There are two DDR5 DIMM slots and a range of I/O ports. There's no M.2 slot on the motherboard itself rather, it comes within the modular bay that rests between the AM5 socket and the only PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 slot.

ASUS X670E Motherboard Lineup (Picture Gallery):

ASUS isn't specific about prices or availability yet but we will hear more information from them in the coming month.

ASUS X670E & X670 Motherboard Specs