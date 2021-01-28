Apple Takes a Shot at Facebook, Details How Companies Can Track You Through Apps and Website

Apple has shared a new "A Day in the Life of Your Data" privacy document in which the company has detailed how third-party companies can potentially track your data through apps and websites. The iPhone-maker has highlighted and shared details that will give you a clear insight into how your data is maneuvered. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Apple Shares New "A Day in the Life of Your Data" Privacy Document, Details The Mechanic os Gathering User Data and More

Apple coins that mobile apps include six trackers from third-party companies in order for the "sole purpose of collecting and tracking people and their personal information,". This gives room to a $227 billion industry per year. Apple's attempts with its "A Day in the Life of Your Data" shows what different type and kinds of information different kinds of entities can gather from an average user's day to day routine.

The act ranges from collecting different kinds of data from different sources like we have previously mentioned. Moreover, the user is unaware that their data is being collected by some apps. The operation on the user end is very normal, like taking a stroll in the park, taking a selfie, and more.

Later at the playground, John and Emma take a selfie. They play with a photo filter app, settling on adding bunny ears to the photo. The filtering app, however, is able to access all the photos on the device and the attached metadata, rather than only the playground selfie. John posts the picture on a social media app. The app links John's current online activity to a trove of data collected by other apps, such as his demographic information and purchasing habits, using an email address, a phone number or an advertising identifier.

Apple's "A Day in the Life of Your Data" document shows various features that Apple ha implemented over the years, The four major privacy features shares more details on App Tracking Transparency which will require apps to request user permission to track., The company will implement these changes in the upcoming builds of iOS and iPadOS 14 along with tvOS 14. According to the company, the new updates with security enhancements will be released sometime in the early spring. To elaborate its approach, Apple also shared Facebook's screenshots. Facebook has been the one to widely criticize Apple's privacy-centric features baked into iOS 14.

While Apple's move will trouble many companies, it is best suited to ask user consent before gathering private data. We will share more details on Apple's attempts to tighten user privacy and security as soon as we hear it. As for now, what are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comments section below.