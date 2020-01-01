Powerbeats Pro, the Wireless Earphones With Apple’s H1 Chip for Seamless Pairing Are Down to an Incredible $200

Looking to treat yourself at the start of the new year with some wireless earphones? Well, you have lucked out, as Amazon is selling the Powerbeats Pro at a discounted price. As you might already know, these are made by Beats by Dr Dre, which is an Apple subsidiary now, thanks to an earlier acquisition that took place a few years ago.

The Powerbeats Pro are powered by the custom Apple H1 chip, which means you can count on a faster and more reliable wireless connection with your phone. The Beats-branded earbuds offer high audio performance with up to 9 hours of listening time. The accompanying case also offers additional battery capacity, providing a combined playback of 24 hours. Also, just 5 minutes of charge will give you 1.5 hours of additional audio playback, which can be great when the battery is low and you don’t have a lot of time on your hands.

The earphones are also sweat and water-resistant and ships with secure-fit ear hooks. Moreover, they also offer passive noise-cancellation, which can be great if you want to block all external sounds and listen to your audio in peace. While that probably sounds like a lot of excellent features, the original $250 price tag probably discouraged you. Thankfully, Amazon has reduced the price of the earbuds by around 20 percent.

So, if you place an order now, you can get the Powerbeats Pro for $200. They are available in four colour options, namely Navy, Ivory, Moss, and Black. If the deal sounds too good to pass off, then avail it while it lasts.