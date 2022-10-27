Apple Pauses All App Store Gambling Ads Following Outrage

Earlier this week, Apple decided to bump up the number of ads that show up on the App Store. While normally, it would not be a problem but this time around, many of these apps were related to gambling apps, and as a result, a large number of iPhone users and developers decided to talk about how this is not good. Especially because there were a lot of low-quality apps that were showing up in the ads, and that is perhaps not acceptable, in the first place.

You Will No Longer See Any Gambling Ads on the Apple App Store But We Are Not Sure for How Long

Thankfully, Apple has taken action and paused the promotion of gambling apps on its App Store.

UPDATE: In a statement, Apple tells me it has "paused ads related to gambling and a few other categories on App Store product pages." https://t.co/g7X1QQpWAG — Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) October 26, 2022

In a statement to MacRumors' Joe Rossignol, Apple has confirmed that it has indeed "paused ads related to gambling and a few other categories on the App Store product pages." Users browsing through the different sections of the App Store should no longer be seeing these specific ads. However, the newly added advertising slots are still open and are taken by apps that are not as controversial or problematic.

One must also understand that Apple's statement is still ambiguous as it does not mention the steps that the company will be taking. It also does not mention just how long the ads will be halted or whether they are permanently banning these ads.

Aside from the ads in the App Store, Apple is also planning on introducing ads across Maps, Podcasts, and Books apps in the near future.

We have to wait and see whether this decision results in positive feedback from the users or not. Let us know what you think about having ads in built-in apps, a practice that has been under criticism for a long time.