Menu
Company

Apple Pauses All App Store Gambling Ads Following Outrage

Furqan Shahid
Oct 27, 2022, 08:20 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Apple Fined Nearly $6 Million by Dutch Regulator Over Its Conditions for Using Alternate an Payment Option for Dating Apps

Earlier this week, Apple decided to bump up the number of ads that show up on the App Store. While normally, it would not be a problem but this time around, many of these apps were related to gambling apps, and as a result, a large number of iPhone users and developers decided to talk about how this is not good. Especially because there were a lot of low-quality apps that were showing up in the ads, and that is perhaps not acceptable, in the first place.

You Will No Longer See Any Gambling Ads on the Apple App Store But We Are Not Sure for How Long

Thankfully, Apple has taken action and paused the promotion of gambling apps on its App Store.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
An iPad With a Massive 16-inch Display Could Launch in 2023

In a statement to MacRumors' Joe Rossignol, Apple has confirmed that it has indeed "paused ads related to gambling and a few other categories on the App Store product pages." Users browsing through the different sections of the App Store should no longer be seeing these specific ads. However, the newly added advertising slots are still open and are taken by apps that are not as controversial or problematic.

One must also understand that Apple's statement is still ambiguous as it does not mention the steps that the company will be taking. It also does not mention just how long the ads will be halted or whether they are permanently banning these ads.

Aside from the ads in the App Store, Apple is also planning on introducing ads across Maps, Podcasts, and Books apps in the near future.

We have to wait and see whether this decision results in positive feedback from the users or not. Let us know what you think about having ads in built-in apps, a practice that has been under criticism for a long time.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order