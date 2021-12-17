Apple is Setting Up a Team That Will Design Wireless Chips In-House

Apple is known for using in-house chips for the iPhones and Macs; we have the A and M series of chips, but the company still relies on third-party manufacturers for most of the other chips that go in these devices. For instance, Broadcom and Skyworks are the companies that Apple relies on for the wireless chips found in iPhone 13 series, but the company plans to change that soon.

Apple Could Finally Be Moving Towards In-House Wireless Chips

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the Cupertino firm is currently setting up a new team that will design more chip components in-house. The goal here is to replace the components sourced from Broadcom and Skyworks. Apple is hiring engineers for a new office in Irvine, South California. The team will be tasked with developing wireless chips and looking for people with experience in modem chips and other wireless semiconductors.

Bloomberg states that Apple's move to set up a new office to design wireless chips is "part of a broader strategy of expanding satellite offices, letting the tech giant target engineering hotbeds and attract employees who might not want to work at its home base in Silicon Valley. The approach also has helped Apple further its goal of making its components.”

The source also suggests that engineers at the new Apple office will work on wireless radios, radio-frequency integrated circuits, and a wireless SoC. Additionally, the engineers will also be developing semiconductors to connect to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, covering all the components that Apple is currently sourcing from other manufacturers.

It is also essential to know that Irvine is also home to wireless chip design offices for companies such as NXP Semiconductors NV and Skyworks. It now seems like Apple is looking to hire experienced people to work on its in-house wireless chips. Considering how the company is still looking for the right team, it might take some time before we can finally start seeing in-house Apple chips in the devices.