Menu
Company

Apple Will Release USB-C Charging Cases for All AirPods Models in 2023, Claims Analyst

Omar Sohail
Aug 9, 2022
Apple Will Release USB-C Charging Cases for All AirPods Models in 2023, Claims Analyst

As Apple slowly brings its products into the USB-C realm, the next phase will be bringing compatible charging cases in 2023. These accessories will be designed for all AirPods models launched thus far, making it less worrisome for consumers to carry around a separate Lightning cable, though you will still need the latter to charge your iPhone.

AirPods Pro 2 May Not Transition to USB-C, With Analyst Suggesting a Launch Happening Later This Year

The unfortunate news about USB-C charging cases is that the AirPods Pro 2 may not ship with the same accessory, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Though customers will be relieved to hear that Apple has new charging cases arriving so they do not have to carry around an extra cable, the information that he has laid out in his tweet is somewhat convoluted.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
iOS 16 Public Beta 3 with Battery Percentage in Status Bar Released

To date, Apple has released four AirPods models, including the more expensive AirPods Pro, while discontinuing the first iteration of the non-Pro versions. Design-wise, the first- and second-generation AirPods look identical, so customers should have no trouble picking up a USB-C charging case that tops up both versions.

What is confusing about this prediction is that Kuo has not mentioned if Apple will sell the USB-C charging cases separately or if they will be provided with a fresh AirPods purchase. He does state that the AirPods Pro 2 may ship with a Lightning case, but he left out if Apple will sell a USB-C charging case for that particular model in the near future.

Apple could make its separate cases more appealing by adding a bigger battery, allowing wireless earbuds to get more charge cycles out of the accessory. There is also a question of price. If Apple charges consumers a slightly higher fee to acquire one of these, there will need to be some distinguishing feature other than allowing the user to plug in a cable that can also be used to charge other USB-C devices.

We will hopefully hear more about Apple’s plans for the future, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo

Products mentioned in this post

AirPods
USD 100
Airpods Pro
USD 240

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order