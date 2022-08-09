Apple Will Release USB-C Charging Cases for All AirPods Models in 2023, Claims Analyst

As Apple slowly brings its products into the USB-C realm, the next phase will be bringing compatible charging cases in 2023. These accessories will be designed for all AirPods models launched thus far, making it less worrisome for consumers to carry around a separate Lightning cable, though you will still need the latter to charge your iPhone.

The unfortunate news about USB-C charging cases is that the AirPods Pro 2 may not ship with the same accessory, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Though customers will be relieved to hear that Apple has new charging cases arriving so they do not have to carry around an extra cable, the information that he has laid out in his tweet is somewhat convoluted.

To date, Apple has released four AirPods models, including the more expensive AirPods Pro, while discontinuing the first iteration of the non-Pro versions. Design-wise, the first- and second-generation AirPods look identical, so customers should have no trouble picking up a USB-C charging case that tops up both versions.

I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. However, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2H22 may still support Lightning. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 9, 2022

What is confusing about this prediction is that Kuo has not mentioned if Apple will sell the USB-C charging cases separately or if they will be provided with a fresh AirPods purchase. He does state that the AirPods Pro 2 may ship with a Lightning case, but he left out if Apple will sell a USB-C charging case for that particular model in the near future.

Apple could make its separate cases more appealing by adding a bigger battery, allowing wireless earbuds to get more charge cycles out of the accessory. There is also a question of price. If Apple charges consumers a slightly higher fee to acquire one of these, there will need to be some distinguishing feature other than allowing the user to plug in a cable that can also be used to charge other USB-C devices.

We will hopefully hear more about Apple’s plans for the future, so stay tuned for more updates.

