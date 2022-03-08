Apple Announces New Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse in Black and Silver

Apple has just wound up the Peek Performance event and we saw some interesting releases. Although none of them was a surprise thanks to a plethora of leaks that we already had access to still, Apple events are always a treat to both Apple and non-Apple users, and this time around, we got some good stuff too. Although the company did not go ahead and introduce major accessories like they normally do, the company did announce the new Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse in black and silver colorway.

Apple Finally Refreshes the Colorway of Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse as it Introduces a Striking Black and Silver Option

Although it might not make sense the release of these new accessories was done to complement the design of the Studio Display that Apple also released. You have to keep in mind that you are not going to get these accessories with the Studio Display and they are available as optional purchases for those who are interested.

Those interested in getting the latest Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse can go to Apple Store and get their hands on the latest accessories should they feel like it.