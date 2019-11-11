GIGABYTE, a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, today announced the launch of AORUS RGB MEMORY 16GB 3600MHz. The all-new AORUS RGB MEMORY 16GB 3600MHz kit features a DDR4 XMP 3600 16GB (8GB*2) design.

High-Performance Overclocking To Achieve Maximum Performance

Users pairing the new AORUS RGB Memory with select GIGABYTE motherboards will be able to use the AORUS Memory Boost to accelerate DDR4 speeds to 3733MHz for superior memory performance. AORUS RGB MEMORY 16GB 3600MHz comes with a greater number of built-in LEDs to offer extra fluidity to the lighting display.

In addition to the exclusive light modes from the previous generation memory kit, the new Wave2 rainbow lighting effect can be used in synchronization with other components, offering incredible style. AORUS RGB MEMORY 16GB 3600MHz comes with both the RGB ready memory modules and the RGB ready dummy modules. Users can select their own memory profiles to work with and showcase their own lighting styles. Performance, style, and value, AORUS RGB MEMORY 16GB 3600MHz offers it all, staying true to the AORUS style.

AORUS RGB Memory 3600 MHz 16 GB Kit Features at a glance:

Memory Size : 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB)

Frequency: DDR4-3600 MHz

Timing : 18-19-19-39 (XMP 3600MHz)

Support AORUS MEMORY BOOST*

Performance Profile: XMP 2.0

RGB Fusion 2.0 Supported

Exclusive RGB Infused Demo Module

High Efficient Heat Spreaders to Keep Performance

User-Friendly Design for Easier Installation

100% Sorted & Tested

Lifetime Warranty

Comply with industrial standard JEDEC DDR4

Many users often look to overclock their RAM and tweak their timings for higher memory frequencies and better performance. Memory overclocking can be a hit or miss though with users often spending lots of time trying to unlock better memory performance to little effect as their overclocked memory performance falls short of their expectations.

To address this demand for faster memory frequencies and overall performance, AORUS RGB MEMORY 16GB 3600MHz supports the GIGABYTE exclusive AORUS Memory Boost function. With AORUS Z390, X570 motherboards, and XMP enabled on the new BIOS, users can activate the Memory Boost function and boost their memory frequencies to 3733 MHz without tweaking the timings. This allows for a 4% increase in read/write performance without overclocking so users don’t have to spend extra to buy XMP 3733 MHz memory but spend it on peripherals instead to build a more powerful system that also suits the user’s budget. Following is a list of the supported motherboards that feature the AORUS Boost functionality:

Z390 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce 5G

Z390 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce

Z390 Aorus Xtreme

Z390 Aorus Master

Z390 Aorus Ultra

Z390 Aorus Pro WiFi

X570 Aorus Xtreme

X570 Aorus Master

X570 Aorus Ultra

X570 Aorus Pro WiFi

X570 Aorus Pro

X570 I Aorus Pro WiFi









AORUS RGB RAM 16GB 3600MHz features aluminum heatsinks with an anodized hairline surface for a professional, stylish look and a screwless design for extra structural integrity. The main body of the heatsinks is chamfered and the AORUS styled groves offer a smoother grip on the memory sticks so users won’t scrape their fingers when seating the memory sticks. AORUS RGB MEMORY 16GB 3600MHz heatsinks are 3x denser than standard heatsinks and provide superior heat dissipation. The multiple grooves on the heatsink provide an extra surface area which also bolsters heat dissipation to prevent excess heat from slowing performance.





A fan and critics’ favorite from the first generation memory kit, the patented RGB dummy modules are back again in full force and enable users to fill out their memory configuration with the added effects of impressive RGB lighting. Users won’t have to spend an extravagant amount to buy extra memory kits to fill out their memory configuration as they have 2x RGB memory modules and 2x RGB dummy modules for their DIMM slots. Those who want higher-capacity memory can also get 32GB capacity memory to upgrade their overall memory performance.

