AOC Announces three additions to the P2 Series of Professional Monitors

AOC has announced that the P2 Monitor series will be getting three new additions; these additions are the 31.5" U32P2, The 31.5" Q32P2, and the 28" U28P2A. The P2 monitor series is designed to be AOC's professional business line. This means these monitors' focus is to increase productivity and visibility rather than a high refresh rate and resolution. These monitors feature an ergonomic stand that is perfect for the office or a new home office.

All of these monitors utilize the same stand, and this stand offers 150 mm in height adjustment, swivel adjustment; and each monitor has built-in speakers and a 4-port USB 3.2 Hub. This ensures high connectivity with a variety of peripherals.

The 28" U28P2A Monitor

The 28" U28P2A Monitor is the smallest of the new additions, featuring a screen size of just 28-inches. This monitor features 120% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and 89% coverage of the AdobeRGB color gamut.

The U28P2A monitor features a 4K resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 75 Hz, and this allows for incredibly fine details to be easily seen. This monitor's panel also features a response time of 4 m and a typical brightness of 300 nits.

The 31.5" U32P2 Monitor

The 31.5" U32P2 Monitor features a screen size of 31.5-inches and offers a 4K resolution, but due to the larger size compared to the U28P2A Monitor, it features a less dense display.

This monitor also features a 75 Hz refresh rate, which allows for an incredibly smooth experience for both consuming video content and creating content. This monitor offers 119% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and 88% coverage of the AdobeRGB coverage.

The 31.5" Q32P2 Monitor

The 31.5" Q32P2 monitor is the only monitor that doesn't feature a 4K resolution. Instead, this monitor features a QHD resolution. This monitor features 102% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and 75% coverage of the AdobeRGB coverage, and this is paired with the 10-bit color depth. This color depth means that this monitor can display 1.07 billion colors.

The AOC Q32P2 and U32P2 monitor will be available this month with a price of £269 and £379, respectively. The AOC U28P2A is expected to be available in April 2021 for £329.