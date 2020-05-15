Anthem 2.0 “Incubation” Period Has Kicked Off, Reinventing the Game Will be a Long Process

Earlier this year BioWare announced they were going back to the drawing board to completely redesign Anthem, which was welcome news, but no indication was given about how long this could take. Well, BioWare has released an update on their progress, and it sounds like Anthem 2.0 is still a long ways off.

According to BioWare’s Christian Dailey the team tasked with revamping Anthem is just starting to incubate ideas now, and fixing the game will be a “longer process”…

The Anthem incubation team has kicked off and we are starting to validate our design hypotheses. Incubation is a term we use internally. It means we are going back and experimenting/prototyping to improve on the areas where we believe we fell short and to leverage everything that you love currently about Anthem. We are a small team – about 30-ish, earning our way forward as we set out to hit our first major milestone goals. Spoiler – this is going to be a longer process. And yes, the team is small but the whole point of this is to take our time and go back to the drawing board. And a small team gives us the agility a larger one can’t afford. We want to include you as we go and be open and honest with where we are at and what the expectations are with where we are going. The reality is you will see things that look awesome but end up on the cutting room floor or things that you might think suck that you feel we are spending too much time on – but in the spirit of experimentation this is all OK. We really want to provide you all the transparency we can because of your passion and interest in Anthem. But, with that comes seeing how the sausage is made – which is not always pretty by the way.

Sounds like Anthem 2.0 isn’t coming until next year…at the earliest. At this point, you have to wonder why BioWare doesn’t just throw their hands up and move on, or perhaps start working on a full Anthem sequel.

Anthem is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. What do you think? Can the game be salvaged?