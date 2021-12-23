AMD Shows off Over 70+ Current & Upcoming AAA Games With FSR Support: 57 FPS in God of War at 4K Using FSR on Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD has released a new video showcasing all of its FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) AAA Games that are available and coming soon.

AMD Unveils Full List of FSR-Ready AAA Games: Over 70+ Titles, Also Teases God of War Graphics Performance on Radeon RX 6800 XT With FSR

The first year of AMD's FSR technology has been jam-packed with tons of games and developer partnerships. So far, AMD has over 70 AAA games that either support or will support FSR and the red team isn't stopping there.

In its latest video, the red team lists down 47 major titles that come with FSR support, and these include:

22nd Century Racing Games

Amid Evil

Anno 1800

Arcadegeddon

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Back 4 Blood

Baldurs Gate III

Black Desert

Call of Duty Vanguard

Century: Age of Ashes

Chernobyl Lite

DeathLoop

DOTA 2

Edge of Eternity

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

Enlisted

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

F1 2021

Far Cry 6

Farming Simulator 22

GAMEDEC

Ghostrunner

Godfall

Grounded

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Icarus

KEO

Kingshunt

Builders Journey

Marvel's Avengers

The Medium

MYST

NECROMUNDA: Hired Gun

The Rift Breaker

Second Extinction

Terminator Resistance

Undying

Resident Evil Village

War Mongrels

WARHAMMER Vermentide

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

World of Warships

World War Z: Aftermath

In addition to these, there are 24 upcoming titles that will support AMD's FSR technology, and those are listed below:

Astergos

Vampire Masquerade: Blood Hunt

Do Something

Edge of The Abyss

Escape From Tarkov

Evil V Evil

Forspoken

God of War

Hellish Quart

Hitman III

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Iron Conflict

Karma

Myth of Empires

No Man's Sky

Raji

Stray Blade

Super People

The Elders Scroll Online

Warface

Workshop Simulator

X4: Foundations







While most of these titles have already been confirmed, it looks like AMD gave us a tease of their graphics performance within God of War running at 4K and FSR 'Ultra Quality'. The game ran on the Ultra graphics preset (DirectX 11) and delivered an average of 57 FPS on the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card. Considering that the 6900 XT is a bit faster than the 6800 XT, we can expect 60+ FPS at 4K but only with FSR enabled. It looks like God of War is going to be quite an intense AAA game to run but that's to be expected given that it boasts some incredible visuals and has been a major hit on the PlayStation consoles. The following footnotes also provide more detailed insight on the configurations and settings used during the tests:







Aside from God of War, AMD also provided some average performance results of other titles running with FSR enabled. The following pictures show a few titles that were displayed:







































With that said, AMD's FSR has definitely gained a lot of traction within a year of its launch and the adoption rate is further improving thanks to the open-source nature of the technology. Expect a range of new titles to be announced by AMD during its CES 2022 keynote.