AMD has just unleashed its fastest and most powerful HEDT CPU to date, the 64 core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X. The processor is designed for the ultimate HEDT PC enthusiasts & workstation builders who want the best performance that money can buy and it doesn't get any better than the 3990X.

AMD Kicks off The Decade By Leading The HEDT Segment With Its Ultimate 64 Core, Ryzen Threadripper 3990X CPU

Designed as the ultimate solution for HEDT & workstation users, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is a beast that would rule the HEDT segment for quite some time. The AMD Threadripper family keeps in pushing the envelope in the HEDT department with the 3990X being no exception. There's literally no competition for this chip with its level of cores, threads, I/O, efficiency and pricing.

AMD Radeon Instinct MI100 With Arcturus GPU Spotted – 32 GB HBM2 Memory, 200W TDP In Early Prototype

Following is what reviewers are saying about AMD's latest 64 core beast:

Anandtech (Dr. Ian Cutress & Gavin Bonshor) "The difference between the 64-core EPYC 7702P and Threadripper 3990X is minor in terms of cost (under $500), and each CPU has its benefits: EPYC gets more PCIe lanes (128 vs 64) and more memory (8 channel RDIMM vs 4 channel UDIMM), while Threadripper gets better frequencies (2900/4300 vs 2000/3350) for a higher TDP (280W vs 200W). From a server perspective, if you need more IO or more memory, get the EPYC, otherwise Threadripper merits consideration. In the end, the situation for the 3990X is not as clear as it was with the 3970X. It’s a good chip, but it’s not the best chip for everything. I will tell you what it is good at though: ever seen Cinebench R20 complete in 16 seconds? Here you go" PC.Watch (Shuta Mimon) "In any case, as with the existing Ryzen Threadripper, it's still a CPU for users with a huge core count. It's a tough price to buy lightly, but it's definitely not an expensive option for users who need the multi-threaded performance of a 64-core, 128-thread CPU." Phoronix (Michael Larabel) "When taking the geometric mean of the benchmarks for this article today, The Threadripper 3990X came out overall 26% faster than the dual Xeon Platinum 8280, which is a very nice accomplishment since such a configuration currently retails for $20,000 USD worth of processors alone. For those doing serious content creation work like Blender or other CPU-based renderers/modeling, engaging in heavy multi-threaded workloads that aren't memory intensive (where instead you'd be better off with the EPYC 7002 CPUs with eight-channel memory), or code compilation of large software projects, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is a mighty impressive competitor." TECHGAGE (Rob Williams) "Overall, despite the fact that it doesn’t scale well all over, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is a phenomenal processor. The fact that it doesn’t scale well in every case appears to us to be more the fault of software not being designed for it, rather than be a fault of the product itself. At the second-gen Threadripper launch, the situation was bad enough, as 32-core CPUs finally hit the desktop. Now we’re seeing a doubling of cores once again – that’s going to take some time to properly support. While the scaling situations could be better all-around, it doesn’t diminish the fact that this is an incredibly impressive CPU. You just need the right workloads to take full advantage of it – and chances are you already know if you have them or not."

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X CPU Specifications

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is finally here & makes full use of the 7nm Zen 2 architecture. Tt features a gargantuan 64 cores and 128 threads, making it an absolute beast. The core & thread counts are astonishing and unlike anything that we have seen before on the HEDT platform, but AMD has pushed their HEDT platform hard and they are indeed bringing this super-massive chip to their TRX40 family.





The slide from AMD confirms that the processor will feature 288 MB of total cache, tons of PCIe Gen 4 lanes (~128) and a TDP of 280W. The TDP is surprisingly low for a 64 core part. As such, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X features a base clock of 2.90 GHz and a single-core boost clock of 4.3 GHz. The base clock is 100 MHz slower than the 32 core Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX but the base clock of 100 MHz higher than its predecessor.

AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper Processor SKUs

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread CPU Predecessor Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Retail Launch AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X/WX 64 Core 128 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX (32 Core / 64 Thread) 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz 288 MB 280W $3990 US 7th February 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3980X/WX 48 Core 96 Thread N/A TBD TBD TBD 280W $2499-$2999 US 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X/WX 32 Core 64 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX (24 Core / 48 Thread) 3.7 GHz 4.5 GHz 144 MB 280W $1999 25th November 2019 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 Core 48 Thread N/A 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz 144 MB 280W $1399 25th November 2019

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X's World Records

AMD Credit Sales Grew 50% In 2019; Current Price Justified Only By Astronomical 44% Growth Over Next Seven Years

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X has achieved several world records on its launch. Renowned overclockers such as TSAIK from Taiwan, Safe Disk from South Korea and Splave from the USA have achieved new highs AMD's latest and greatest beast.

MSI managed to push the Threadripper 3990X on their MSI TRX40 Creator motherboard to an absolutely phenomenal 5.55 GHz across all 64 cores and 128 threads using LN2 cooling. The chip also holds first place in world record position in the Cinebench R15 and Cinebench R20 benchmarks.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X World Record Frequency:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X World Record Benchmarks (Courtesy of HWBot):















The #ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha and the 64 core #AMD 3990X produced stunning numbers under extreme conditions, like 282,434 points in Geekbench 3 and 18.832 in Cinebench R15! Congrats to elite overclocker ‘SafeDisk’ for pushing it to the limit!#TRX40 https://t.co/QqcYpiIbsA pic.twitter.com/Pg78nuiAUy — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) February 7, 2020

The ASRock TRX40 Taichi, ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme, and the MSI TRX40 motherboards were used for these overclocking sprees. Following is a list of all the records achieved by the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X:

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X CPU is available now for a price of $4000 US (Newegg). The chip also has various TRX40 motherboard bundles at slightly discounted prices available as of right now.

Products mentioned in this post ASRock TRX40 Taichi

Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

USD 1548 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.