AMD Ryzen 7000’s iGPU Benchmarked, 2 6nm RDNA 2 Compute Units Faster Than 6 7nm Vega Compute Units

The first performance benchmarks of the RDNA 2 iGPU featured on the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs have leaked out and showcase really decent performance.

AMD Ryzen 7000 With 2 CU RDNA 2 iGPU Beats A 6 CU Vega iGPU Featured on Cezanne APUs

The iGPU on the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs will feature 2 Compute Units for a total of 128 stream processors. These cores will run at a base clock speed of 400 MHz and a graphics frequency of 2200 MHz which could be the peak frequency. Offering up to 0.563 TFLOPs of 563 GFLOPs of compute power, this will deliver slightly better performance than the Nintendo Switch which is rated at 500 GFLOPs.

This benchmark test was carried out with an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU paired with 64 GB of DDR5 memory, apparently running in a quad-DIMM configuration which means that the transfer rate will be lowered down to 3600 Mbps. This would mean lower bandwidth for the iGPU to work with so we can expect slightly more performance with a tuned DDR5 kit running around 5600-6400 speeds.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 iGPU has the "GFX1036" Device ID and scored 8210 points in the Geekbench 5 OpenCL benchmark. For comparison, a Vega 6 GPU with 6 Compute Units based on the new 7nm architecture scores 7003 points in the same benchmark while the Vega 8 with 8 Compute Units can offer around 8000-8500 points. The final performance of AMD's RDNA 2 iGPU can end up in the same ballpark as the Vega 8 integrated chip and that would be impressive considering the Vega 8 chip also packs 75% more cores.

AMD Ryzen 7000 iGPU OpenCL Benchmarks ST 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 Radeon 680M (12 CU) 33.9k Radeon 660M (6 CU) 17.3k Vega 11 iGPU (11 CU) 14.2k Vega 10 iGPU (10 CU) 9.6k Raptor Lake iGPU (32 EU) 9.5k Alder Lake iGPU (32 EU) 9.3k Vega 8 iGPU (8 CU) 8.5k Ryzen 7000 iGPU (2 CU) 8.2k Vega 6 iGPU (6 CU) 7k

You can also notice that the RDNA 2 iGPU featured on the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs is slightly slower than the UHD Graphics iGPU featured on Intel's Alder Lake and Raptor Lake CPUs. As told earlier, the purpose of these integrated GPUs is not to be great at games but to offer users display output capabilities and an additional GPU when troubleshooting opportunity arises. Also, these end up being great options for office and business PCs where there's no need to invest in discrete GPUs.

We still think of the Ryzen 7000 series as a CPU. The graphics cores in that IO die are not many, the purpose of adding graphics is three-fold. One, it greatly expands these products in the commercial market where they don't buy discrete at all, they just want to turn it on, have video encode/decode and light up some displays for office work and that's what the GPU in the IO die will offer so that's a huge business opportunity for us on the Ryzen PRO side as we start migrating these components over to that business. The second is for diagnostic purposes, how do you know that you have a bad graphics card? Well, you have to swap in another graphics card but with the graphics core we have, you can do a little bit of troubleshooting thirdly, we were thinking about users who are planning to buy a discrete graphics, and it's still in transit in the mail but all the other hardware has arrived first so it's all sat there, looking at a pile of components and don't have a GPU to actually set that all up. That would go away with the Ryzen 7000 series. We are still going to do APUs with big graphics so APUs 'BIG GRAPHICS', CPUs 'little graphics'. That would be our strategy going forward. Robert Hallock (AMD Director of Technical Marketing) We are developing a lot of technologies that make use of integrated graphics in many ways and there are things that we are able to do with technologies such as Smart Shift ECO where we can turn off the discrete graphics and we can run the notebook off of the iGPU and say you want that because you want less heat, longer battery life (even when you are playing a game) or you want less fan noise or lower power consumption, there's all these benefits to it. Because we have that thin integrated graphics in Ryzen 7000 series, it's going to allow us to bring more of these types of smart technologies over to the desktops aswell so those customers can get some of these benefits. Frank Azor (Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions)

You can definitely enjoy some old-school or less graphics-intensive gaming with the iGPU but the CPUs are mainly designed to be used primarily with discrete graphics cards.

News Source: Benchleaks