AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs Are Receiving Price Cuts Across The Board Ahead Of The Intel Alder Lake-S Launch

In Overclock3D's latest report, they have found that the prices of AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors are getting lower. The Zen3 based processors are more accessible than ever and the prices are falling below MSRP.

Up To 18% Off On The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processor

In the report, Overclock3D looks over the prices of the Ryzen 5000 series in the UK and compiled the new prices of the Ryzen processors.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – Launch price £289.99 – Current Price £245.99

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – Launch Price £428.99 – Current Price £354.79

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – Launch price £529.99 – Current Price £450.00

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X – Launch price £749.99 – Current Price £718.88

The price cuts on the Ryzen processors are not exclusive to the UK and actually are a global change. When looking at vendors selling the AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor, VideoCardz compared Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Geizhals. The price cuts were seen across the board with every processor with one exception in the US. The Ryzen 5900X actually increased in price in the United States.

Processor US MSRP Amazon US Price UK MSRP Amazon UK Price EU MSRP Geizhals Price AMD Ryzen 5 5600X $299 $273 (-9%) £290 £244 (-16%) €299 €265 (-11%) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X $449 $394 (-12%) £429 £352 (-18%) €449 €379 (-16%) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $549 $589 (+7%) £530 £450 (-15%) €549 €489 (-11%) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X $799 $749 (-6%) £750 £698 (-7%) €799 €699 (-13%)

The graphs of the price over time paint a much better picture of how the price of the Ryzen 5000 series has been dropping. In the EU graphs seen on Geizhals, the decreasing price is more significant than in the US prices seen in the PCPartPicker graphs.













In the coming months, we expect the prices of these processors to continue dropping as both Intel and AMD are expected to announce their new line of next-generation processors. Intel is set to launch its line of Alder Lake series processors while AMD will be upgrading its Zen3 based processors with 3D V-Cache SKUs. We expect the new processors from AMD and Intel to have double-digit performance increases over the predecessors.

With the launch of Intel's Alder Lake series processors and AMD's 3D V-Cache SKUs on the horizon, we expect this trend to continue as well as prices on current-gen Intel processors to decrease.