AMD’s Revolutionary RDNA 3 GPU, The Navi 31 Flagship ‘Radeon RX 7000’, Rumored To Rock Up To 7 Chiplets

AMD's first and upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs such as the flagship Navi 31 chip for Radeon RX 7000 series are rumored to feature up to 7 chiplets. This revolutionary graphics architecture will be utilizing a variety of graphics, memory, and IO dies, a first for a consumer graphics chip.

AMD has been the pioneer of the chiplet technology, they brought it to the mainstream consumer segment with their Ryzen CPUs and now they are going to do the same in the Radeon GPU market. There have been several rumors and speculation regarding the use of MCM (Multi-Chip-Module) as a design methodology for the top RDNA 3 GPUs for a while now. In the latest tweet by Greymon55, the leaker states that the flagship Navi 31 GPU can feature as many as 7 chiplets.

maybe

31=

two 5nm GCD

four 6nm MCD

one interconnected controller

7 Chiplets in total — Greymon55 (@greymon55) April 11, 2022

The AMD RDNA 3 GPU lineup will feature both MCM and Monolithic designs and utilize TSMC's 6nm and 5nm process nodes. For the Navi 31 GPU, the flagship is going to feature two GCD's based on a 5nm process node, four MCD's based on the 6nm process node and a single IO die that will also be based on the 6nm process node. The GCD is the Graphics Compute Die which will be the main GPU chip onboard the interposer while the MCD is regarded as either the Memory Complex Die or Multi Cache die and it will feature the Infinity Cache and the related memory controllers. The IO die will consist of the media engine and other IO layers of the chip. We can't say for sure if the MCD will be featured on top (3D Stacking) or separately on the interposer.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 GPUs For Radeon RX 7800/7900 Series

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen enthusiast cards such as the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs.

The Navi 31 GPU configuration shown here features two GCD's (Graphics Core Die) and a single MCD (Multi-Cache Die). Each GCD has 3 Shader Engines (6 in total) and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 6 per GCD / 12 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 30 per GCD / 60 in total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 240 per GCD / 480 in total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 7,680 cores per GCD and 15,360 cores in total.

The Navi 31 (RDNA 3) MCD will be linked to the dual GCD's via a next-generation Infinity Fabric interconnect and feature 256-512 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 4 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 8 32-bit memory controllers for a 256-bit bus interface.

There have been several rumors stating that the upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs are going to outperform whatever NVIDIA has to offer in terms of rasterization performance. It looks like AMD will take the lead by offering the first MCM-powered GPUs under its Radeon RX graphics card lineup. But at the same time, NVIDIA is expected to quickly transition to its MCM GPU lineup which will offer over a 3x performance boost over Ampere GPUs.

AMD RDNA Generational GPU Lineup

Radeon Lineup Radeon RX 5000 Radeon RX 6000 Radeon RX 7000 Radeon RX 8000 GPU Architecture RDNA 1 RDNA 2 RDNA 3 / RDNA 2 RDNA 4 Process Node 7nm 7nm 5nm/6nm? 5nm/3nm? GPU Family Navi 1X Navi 2X Navi 3X Navi 4X Flagship GPU N/A Navi 21 (5120 SPs) Navi 31 (15360 SPs) Navi 41 High-End GPU Navi 10 (2560 SPs) Navi 22 (2560 SPs) Navi 32 (10240 SPs) Navi 42 Mid-Tier GPU Navi 12 (2560 SPs) Navi 23 (2048 SPs) Navi 33 (5120 SPs) Navi 43 Entry-Tier GPU Navi 14 (1536 SPs) Navi 24 (1024 SPs) Navi 34 (2560 SPs) Navi 44

