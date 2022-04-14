  ⋮  

AMD’s Revolutionary RDNA 3 GPU, The Navi 31 Flagship ‘Radeon RX 7000’, Rumored To Rock Up To 7 Chiplets

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit
AMD RDNA 3 'Navi 31' GPU Rumored To Feature Up To 7 Chiplets on Flagship Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards

AMD's first and upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs such as the flagship Navi 31 chip for Radeon RX 7000 series are rumored to feature up to 7 chiplets. This revolutionary graphics architecture will be utilizing a variety of graphics, memory, and IO dies, a first for a consumer graphics chip.

AMD RDNA 3 'Navi 31' GPU Rumored To Feature Up To 7 Chiplets on Flagship Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards

AMD has been the pioneer of the chiplet technology, they brought it to the mainstream consumer segment with their Ryzen CPUs and now they are going to do the same in the Radeon GPU market. There have been several rumors and speculation regarding the use of MCM (Multi-Chip-Module) as a design methodology for the top RDNA 3 GPUs for a while now. In the latest tweet by Greymon55, the leaker states that the flagship Navi 31 GPU can feature as many as 7 chiplets.

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U laptop battery mode performance exponentially increases with AMD APU Tuning Utility

The AMD RDNA 3 GPU lineup will feature both MCM and Monolithic designs and utilize TSMC's 6nm and 5nm process nodes. For the Navi 31 GPU, the flagship is going to feature two GCD's based on a 5nm process node, four MCD's based on the 6nm process node and a single IO die that will also be based on the 6nm process node. The GCD is the Graphics Compute Die which will be the main GPU chip onboard the interposer while the MCD is regarded as either the Memory Complex Die or Multi Cache die and it will feature the Infinity Cache and the related memory controllers. The IO die will consist of the media engine and other IO layers of the chip. We can't say for sure if the MCD will be featured on top (3D Stacking) or separately on the interposer.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 GPUs For Radeon RX 7800/7900 Series

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen enthusiast cards such as the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs.

A preliminary block diagram of AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 based Navi 31 GPU that will power the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. (Image Credits: Olrak)
A preliminary block diagram of AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 based Navi 31 GPU that will power the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. (Image Credits: Olrak)

The Navi 31 GPU configuration shown here features two GCD's (Graphics Core Die) and a single MCD (Multi-Cache Die). Each GCD has 3 Shader Engines (6 in total) and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 6 per GCD / 12 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 30 per GCD / 60 in total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 240 per GCD / 480 in total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 7,680 cores per GCD and 15,360 cores in total.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT Custom Models Are Just As Expensive As NVIDIA’s RTX 3090 Ti In Early Listings, Priced at $2400 US

The Navi 31 (RDNA 3) MCD will be linked to the dual GCD's via a next-generation Infinity Fabric interconnect and feature 256-512 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 4 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 8 32-bit memory controllers for a 256-bit bus interface.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 'RDNA 3' Graphics Cards To Feature 5nm & 6nm GPU Process In MCM & Monolithic Designs 3

There have been several rumors stating that the upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs are going to outperform whatever NVIDIA has to offer in terms of rasterization performance. It looks like AMD will take the lead by offering the first MCM-powered GPUs under its Radeon RX graphics card lineup. But at the same time, NVIDIA is expected to quickly transition to its MCM GPU lineup which will offer over a 3x performance boost over Ampere GPUs.

AMD RDNA Generational GPU Lineup

Radeon LineupRadeon RX 5000Radeon RX 6000Radeon RX 7000Radeon RX 8000
GPU ArchitectureRDNA 1RDNA 2RDNA 3 / RDNA 2RDNA 4
Process Node7nm7nm5nm/6nm?5nm/3nm?
GPU FamilyNavi 1XNavi 2XNavi 3XNavi 4X
Flagship GPUN/ANavi 21 (5120 SPs)Navi 31 (15360 SPs)Navi 41
High-End GPUNavi 10 (2560 SPs)Navi 22 (2560 SPs)Navi 32 (10240 SPs)Navi 42
Mid-Tier GPUNavi 12 (2560 SPs)Navi 23 (2048 SPs)Navi 33 (5120 SPs)Navi 43
Entry-Tier GPUNavi 14 (1536 SPs)Navi 24 (1024 SPs)Navi 34 (2560 SPs)Navi 44
Which next-generation GPUs are you looking forward to the most?
View Results

News Source: Videocardz

Submit

Related