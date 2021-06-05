AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC ‘Liquid Cooled’ Graphics Card Pictured Inside Custom PC, APAC Exclusivity?

Back in April, a mysterious liquid-cooled variant of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC popped up on Chinese new networks. Now, this model has appeared within a custom PC put together by a local Chinese builder, confirming its existence.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC 'Liquid Cooled' Graphics Card Is Real & Is Being Sold in Chinese-Assembled Custom PCs

Spotted by Harukaze, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC 'Liquid Cooled' is what the name says, a liquid-cooled version of the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card. There are no details mentioned within the product listing but previous rumors have indicated that the card could be using the RDNA 2 based Navi 21 XTXH GPU.

Old AMD Ryzen ‘Raphael’ Zen 4 Desktop CPU & AM5 Platform Slides Leaked, Show Just How Much Has Changed Since 2020

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT with Navi 21 XTXH chips have received high-end cooling systems, both air, and liquid from various manufacturers. AMD has also followed the liquid approach. It helps in pushing peak clocks out of the binned Navi 21 chip and as such, delivers slightly more performance than the reference variant.

The card follows the same design scheme as the existing Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 series graphics cards with a silver and black color scheme. The card has two glossy aluminum plates and a large Radeon 'R' logo in the middle. The card would have featured a dual-slot design and came with an AIO liquid cooling solution. The packaging shows the card featuring a 120mm AIO radiator and has an RGB accent LED on the side. The card features the reference PCB design with dual 8-pin power connectors.









The system it's packed within offers an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU, ASUS ROG STRIX B550-A board, 16 GB of DDR4-3200 Memory, a 500 GB NVMe SSD, and DeepCool's Castle 240 V2 liquid cooler. Power is provided through an 850W DeepCool PSU. The system is listed for a price of 20,999 RMB which converts to around 3300 USD. That's pretty decent if we consider that the Ryzen 9 5950X has an MSRP of $799 US and the RX 6900 XT LC should come at a slight premium over the reference MSRP of $999 US (let's say $1199 US). That's $2500 US for those two components alone. Now we should also add in an extra $600-$700 for the PSU, cooler, memory, and board. The casing and SSD prices are not included.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT LC has so far only appeared on Chinese retailers and news sites and that could mean that the card might be exclusive to the Asian Pacific market however, that remains to be seen. AMD definitely can't miss the opportunity to launch an enthusiast-grade graphics card in other markets.

AMD Radeon PRO W6800 Performance & Specifications Leak Out, Big Navi 21 GPU With 32 GB VRAM

AMD RX 6900 XTX "Big Navi 21 XTX" GPU Powered Liquid Cooled Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid Cooled graphics card would've come packed with the Navi 21 XTX GPU which is the fully enabled die featuring 80 Compute Units or 5120 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. There are also 80 Ray accelerators for ray-tracing enablement on the graphics cards (one RA per Compute Unit). The graphics card will feature a TBP of 300W.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid-cooled graphics card would also have featured 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU-based graphics cards.

The reference AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT had a price of $999 US so the Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid-cooled would have sold for over $1200 US due to its premium design.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup: