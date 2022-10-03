AMD Next-Gen Zen 5 CPUs Get Early Support Within HWiNFO

AMD hasn't even started with its Zen 4 CPUs yet and there's already support for its next-gen Zen 5 CPUs being added within monitoring software.

AMD Zen 5 CPUs Get Super-Early Support Within HWiNFO Real-Time Monitoring Software

AMD's first Zen 4 CPU family, codenamed Raphael, has just entered the consumer market as the Ryzen 7000 lineup. Now the company is planning to launch its Genoa CPUs for the EPYC and the Phoenix Point / Dragon Range CPUs for the Ryzen mobility family. That won't be the end of Zen 4 however, the red team also has several custom SOCs and Zen 4 V-Cache chips in the work.

But we know that the development of next-gen Zen cores is already underway and since Zen 4 is already developed, work has now started on Zen 5 and the future chip architectures. HWiNFO is currently going to enable early support for some Zen 5 CPU families. It is likely that the software maker already has some information in regard to the product IDs and early data. Considering that this is early support, there's a lot more to come in the years ahead. But with the next update, the software will have at least some basic level of support if Zen 5 does start appearing online or if an AMD engineer plans on using the software for hardware monitoring or diagnostics.

AMD's Zen 4 will be followed by Zen 5 in 2024 which will also come in 3D V-Cache flavors and will utilize a 4nm process node while the Compute-Optimized, Zen 5C, will leverage the more advanced 3nm process node. Following is the full list of Zen CPU cores confirmed by the red team:

Zen 4 - 5nm (2022)

Zen 4 V-Cache 5nm (2023)

Zen 4C - 4nm (2023)

Zen 5 - 4nm (2024)

Zen 5 V-Cache - 4nm (2024+)

Zen 5C - 3nm - (2024+)

AMD Zen 5 in 2024, Featuring V-Cache & Compute Variants With Brand New Microarchitecture

AMD confirmed that the new Zen 5 architecture will launch in 2024 which confirms previous rumors. The Zen 5 CPUs will come in the three aforementioned flavors and the chip itself is designed from the ground up with a completely brand new microarchitecture that focuses on delivering enhanced performance and efficiency, a re-pipelined front end, and wide issue along with Integrated AI and machine learning optimization. Some of the key features of Zen 5 CPUs include:

Enhanced performance and efficiency

Re-pipelined front end and wide issue

Integrated AI and Machine Learning optimizations

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen Architecture Zen 1 Zen+ Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3+ Zen 4 Zen 5 Zen 6 Process Node 14nm 12nm 7nm 7nm 6nm? 5nm/4nm 4nm/3nm TBA Server EPYC Naples (1st Gen) N/A EPYC Rome (2nd Gen) EPYC Milan (3rd Gen) N/A EPYC Genoa (4th Gen)

EPYC Genoa-X (4th Gen)

EPYC Siena (4th Gen)

EPYC Bergamo (5th Gen?) EPYC Turin (6th Gen) EPYC Venice (7th Gen) High-End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal) N/A Ryzen Threadripper 7000 (Storm Peak) TBA TBA Mainstream Desktop CPUs Ryzen 1000 (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled) Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge) TBA Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APU Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Picasso) Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)

Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne) Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)

Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo) Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix) Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) TBA Low-Power Mobile N/A N/A Ryzen 5000 (Van Gogh)

Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest) TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA