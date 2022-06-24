Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted: 3.8 GHz Clocks, 36 MB L3 Cache & 65W TDP

A CPU-z screenshot of an alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU has been leaked which shows off preliminary specs from an engineering sample.

Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 ES CPU Leaks Out: 24 Cores, 32 Threads, 3.8 GHz Clocks, 36 MB Cache at 65W

The leak comes from @wxnod who posted a CPU-z screenshot showcasing the specs of an Intel Raptor Lake engineering sample. The CPU is labeled as a 'Raptor Lake' chip and features an 8+16 core configuration. These include 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 16 E-Cores based on the Gracemont core architecture. The CPU features all the modern-day instructions except AVX-512 as that has been removed by Intel from its consumer lineup.

Intel Core i9-13900 ‘Raptor Lake’ Early CPU Sample Tested, Up To 50% Faster Than Core i9-12900 ‘Alder Lake’ at Just 3.7 GHz Clock Speeds

The CPU carries 16 MB of L2 cache for the P-Cores (2 MB per core) and 16 MB of L2 cache for the E-cores too (4MB per cluster of 4 cores). This gives us a total of 32 MB of L2 cache which combined with the L3 cache will offer us a total of 68 MB of cache which is rumored to be labeled as 'Game Cache'. This will be used to directly tackle AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs with higher L3 cache but Intel's competitor also has their V-Cache parts confirmed to launch later this year so we will see how well that goes for Intel.

In terms of clock speeds, the Intel Core i9-13900 Raptor Lake CPU has a clock speed that's rated between 3.8-4.0 GHz. This is a Non-K 65W part so it will carry a much lower clock speed plus it is also an engineering sample so clocks are expected to be lower. The final clock speeds should end up around the same ballpark as the Core i9-12900 which can boost up to 5.0 GHz. The same chip had also recently appeared within the SiSoftware Sandra performance preview, showcasing up to 50% higher performance than the Alder Lake Core i9-12900 but that chip was also an early sample.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

Also, we should remember that the chip is only rated at 65W at its PL1 rating. The MTP (Maximum Turbo Power) rating or PL2 should be close to 200W. The Core i9-12900 also has a 65W PL1 rating but the MTP is rated at 202W so its successor with more cores and higher clocks should definitely be a little bit more power-hungry.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs are expected to launch later this year and will be supported by the existing LGA 1700/1800 socketed platforms with both DDR5 and DDR4 DRAM support.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison: