Believe it or not but if you have an iPhone 3GS lying around, you can use your AirPods Pro with them just fine.

When you think AirPods Pro, you think of an iPhone 'Pro' to go with it. But obviously, even if you have an older iPhone with you, or an Android device, Apple's new earphones will work just fine. But did you know that they work with the iPhone 3GS too? Yes, the very same iPhone which was announced 10 years ago, as highlighted by Zed on Twitter:

Ya’ll don’t care, but AirPods Pro work flawlessly with iPhone 3GS. I was worried active noise cancelling wouldn’t work, but you can still cycle through all the modes by pressing and holding the stem#AirPodsPro #iPhone3GS #fosterthepeople pic.twitter.com/bWRYSAx7Up — zed (@zed1291) January 7, 2020

Since iPhone 3GS runs iOS 6.1.6 therefore you have to pair the AirPods with the device using the tradition press-and-hold-back-button method like you would on any Android device, which means you don't get fancy pop-ups and whatnot in order to seamlessly pair the earphones. And the most interesting thing here is that noise cancelling works too. Simply press and hold the stem on either one of the earbuds and you'll be rock solid.

Though the AirPods are packed with a lot of tech magic, but at the end of the day they are essentially Bluetooth earbuds which you can use with any device that supports pairing and audio output. Basically, what this means is, even if you have an iPod lying around that is aging like fine wine, and it happens to support Bluetooth audio, the AirPods should work just fine with it.

