Acer Introduces The New TravelMate Spin B3 Laptop

Acer has introduced the TravelMate Spin B3 Laptop, ideal for classrooms with its included stylus and military-grade durability. These two features make the TravelMate Spin B3 Laptop perfect for classrooms or virtual learning. This laptop is expected to be available in North America in April with a price tag of $329.99.

This laptop has been designed for classrooms or remote learning students, and this design is showcased through the thicker chassis of the laptop while still featuring support for Intel's WiFi 6 and a Full HD webcam, which is ideal for Zoom classrooms. Alongside these fantastic features, this laptop features a built-in stylist to allow for easy drawing or note-taking. This laptop can be placed into tent mode, which sees the display propped up by the keys allowing for a smaller desk footprint.

Interestingly, the TravelMate Spin B3 Laptop is the battery indicator on the outside of the chassis. This chassis allows teachers and users to easily see the laptop's current battery level and see if it needs to be charged anytime soon.

This laptop can utilize the latest Intel Pentium Silver processor, allowing for up to twelve hours of battery life, ensuring students won't need to find an outlet throughout the school day. This laptop's design features military-grade durability and a shock-absorbent bumper, allowing the device to withstand up to 138 pounds of downward force.

This laptop's keys are mechanically anchored, further increasing the laptop's sturdiness; each of these keys features small plastic wings that can catch on the laptop's chassis when being pulled. This can stop students from easily pulling out the keys.

For connectivity, this laptop features a full-function USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connector for faster data transfer, a single RJ45 ethernet jack allowing for users to connect directly to the modem, and a single HDMI port allowing users to connect to an external monitor, allowing for more screen space.

