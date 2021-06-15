Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.2.2 Adds Mastery Challenge Questline, River Raids Refresh and New Skills Alongside Improvements and Tweaks

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.2.2 is being deployed across all platforms later today and we’ve got you covered with its contents.

The new title update for Valhalla goes live on all platforms at 2 PM CEST/8 AM ET/5 AM PT/10 PM AEST and weighs in at roughly 14GB on PC. Xbox Series X|S players will have to download 18.7GB of new data, while the Xbox One version of the update clocks in at 13.5GB. On PS5, players are only required to download 5.32GB of data, whereas the size on PlayStation 4 ranges from 5 to 13GB (depending on region).

The main features of this new title update are the new Mastery Challenge questline which sends Eivor on a quest to prove his/her might through various trials. In addition, the update packs a River Raids refresh and new skills, including the ability to use a bow while mounted, being able to automatically rotate to block incoming attacks, and sprint becoming unblockable.

Further changes included with this update are various improvements, fixes, and tweaks. Due to the full release notes being quite extensive, we’ve only included the main features. We suggest reading the full patch notes on the game’s official support page.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update1.2.2 Main Features NEW CONTENT OSTARA SEASON: MASTERY CHALLENGE GAME MODE We added in-game support for Mastery Challenge.

A Master of an ancient art sends you on a Quest to prove your might through trials that will transcend the rules of reality.

Trial of the Bear = Test your strength (combat)

Trial of the Wolf = Test your marksmanship (range)

Trial of the Raven = Test your guile (stealth)

Unlock unique rewards, that will both show your Mastery and give you more options in combat.

Numerous shrines are hidden in the world, each home to 3 trials.

To access Mastery Challenge you must be at least Power Level 221 and have completed the Uninvited Guests main quest after reporting on Grantebridgescire and Ledecestrescire. RIVER RAIDS REFRESH Upped the stakes: rivers at higher alert levels will have increased rewards.

Balanced Jomsvikings’ attack power to better match their rank.

Wayland’s armor will be available to buy in Vagn’s Store using Foreign cargo. NEW SKILLS Mounted Archer = Eivor can use their bow ability while mounted.

Shield Master = Eivor automatically rotates to block incoming attacks by holding up their shield.

Unstoppable = While in combat, Eivor’s sprint becomes unblockable and knocks enemies back at the cost of stamina. GAME IMPROVEMENTS MISCELLANEOUS Increased the rune list cap from 100 to 300 so that all runes are being displayed in the inventory.

Purchased Map packs will now display relevant icons in Ireland.

Addressed an issue causing the Blacksmith Hammer to disappear after TU 1.2.0.

Addressed an issue that caused the Photo Mode UI from disappearing on Xbox.

Addressed an issue that caused Settlement pets to disappear after A Dog's Rescue.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now globally for PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Stadia.