Zero-G Multiplayer FPS Boundary Could Finally Launch in March

Remember the zero-G multiplayer first-person shooter game Boundary? We first checked it out at Gamescom 2019, when the game was scheduled for an early 2020 release window.

Needless to say, that timetable didn't pan out for Chinese developer Studio Surgical Scalpels. In the following years, Boundary made the news for its technological advancements (such as RTX and DLSS implementation) and for the benchmark tool available on Steam, but we didn't get another release window until early 2021 when the studio announced plans to launch during the Summer season.

That didn't happen, either. The public finally got to play Boundary in a limited-time Playable Test during last February's Steam Next Fest, but the release listed on the Steam page slowly slipped to a generic 2023. However, the page has now been updated to indicate a March launch. Will this time be the right one? We can only hope so. Meanwhile, check out the official overview below.

Boundary is a multiplayer tactical space-based shooter that puts players in the role of a heavily armed astronaut, called an Astroperator, engaging in fierce team vs team zero gravity firefights and executing low-gravity operations on orbiting space installations against other enemy Astroperators and other entities.

Powered by your EMU suit, you can now navigate the harsh atmosphere of space and orbiting installations in order to engage enemy combatants in a 3-dimensional battlefield where threats come at you from all angles. This is astronaut combat more akin to dogfighting where your angle of attack and position can make all the difference.

Personalize your protective space suit and your arsenal of modified weaponry. Be a keen-eyed sharpshooter executing long range kills from afar or get in close and personal as an Assaulter, taking the fight forward. Modify and upgrade your chosen primary weapon from a wide selection of stocks, grips, scopes, barrels, and ammo types to coordinate with your play style and create a weapon and class appearance unique to you.

Heavily inspired by real life industrial technology and space exploration, Boundary features a varied selection of multiplayer maps including a wreck strewn debris field, Solar Farm and so on. These maps provide Astroperators with a range of diverse and challenging combat environments.

Weapon customization, multiple combat classes to choose from, including combat medics, snipers, support, and utilizing special devices like the grappling hook to help navigate complex map design will make your combat more unpredictable and challenging. Gain the tactical advantage and employ cunning strategies in multiplayer combat to gain the winning edge in Boundary.