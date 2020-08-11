Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Scores the Highest DXOMark Score in Camera, Beating Out Huawei P40 Pro, Galaxy S20 Ultra and More Devices

Aside from the race to be the fastest in the market, smartphones are often racing to have the best possible camera. Normally, we see companies like Samsung, Apple, and even Huawei take the lead as far as the cameras are concerned but every now and then, there is something surprising that comes up and shocks everyone. Today is one of those stories as the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is the device that has managed to dethrone not just Huawei P40 Pro but also the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and has become the smartphone with the best camera according to DXO Mark.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Surprises Everyone by Beating Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro in Camera Comparison

DXO Mark has run comprehensive testing on the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra's camera and come up with some impressive results. The camera has scored an impressive 130, making it the highest rated smartphone camera at the moment. However, you must keep in mind that the website still has not reviewed the camera that ships with the Galaxy Note 20 series, so we may see some changes to how these scores are in the future.

As far as the cameras on the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, the website claims that they are excellent when it comes to having good target exposure and dynamic range, the white balance is accurate, and the detail and medium to long-range zoom are excellent as well. Even the ultra-wide camera displays good dynamic range, and the exposure is really good in almost all the shots.

Additionally, the website has also praised the camera for pretty great videography. So, if mobile videography is something that you like, this definitely should serve you with it.

The Snapdragon 865 powered Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra comes with a primary 48-megapixel quad-Bayer sensor, with f/1.85 aperture, phase detect autofocus and optical image stabilization. You have two telephoto lenses of the different optical zoom range, and an ultra-wide camera on the back, as well. It even has a multispectral colour temperature sensor that should be able to provide your photos with a bit more accurate colour.

The results are definitely impressive, and we are looking forward to seeing how future smartphones prove their worth in these camera reviews.