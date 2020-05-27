unc0ver tvOS Jailbreak 5.1.0 beta is now available for Apple TV HD and 4K

Following up to the iOS 13.5 jailbreak, unc0ver tvOS jailbreak is now available. Version 5.1.0 beta of the jailbreak tool is available for download and works with Apple TV HD and 4K models on tvOS 13.4.5 and older versions.

unc0ver 5.1.0 beta tvOS Jailbreak

Why would you want to jailbreak Apple TV? Here are a few reasons:

Sideload apps

Install game emulators

Install tweaks and utilities that are not allowed in the App Store

Here is what unc0ver's website says about the jailbreak:

unc0ver is a jail​break, which means that you can have the freedom to do whatever you would like to do to your Apple TV device. Allowing you to change what you want and operate within your purview, unc0ver unlocks the true power of your Apple TV.

At the time of writing, beta 2 of unc0ver TV was released, which included the following changes and bug fixes:

Enable tvOS 12.4

Add launch image

Rename Cydia to NitoTV in Settings

Make failure to purge updates non-fatal

How to jailbreak tvOS 13.4.5 using unc0ver

Compared to jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad, using unc0ver to jailbreak Apple TV is not the easiest thing in the world. It requires the use of Xcode and iOS App Signer on macOS to perform the following steps:

Use Xcode to create a new tvOS Single View App project. Use your Apple Developer Account (free also works) to set up the project and create a Provisioning Profile and Signing Certificate. Open iOS App Signer and drag unc0ver IPA file to the app window. Select your Apple ID under Signing Certificate dropdown, and the Provisioning Profile that was created in step 2. Click start to sign your app. Open Xcode and go to Window > Devices. Connect your Apple TV. Click on the '+' button under Installed Apps and install the signed unc0ver IPA file. On your Apple TV, open unc0ver app and click the jailbreak button. Your Apple TV would restart to complete the jailbreak process.

Download unc0ver for tvOS