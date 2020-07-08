Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 13.5 Updated With Important Fixes and Improvements

The Unc0ver jailbreak team has released a new update for its tool that fixes several bugs and improves overall performances of the platform. The latest update arrives a month after the team decided to roll out v5.2 of the jailbreak tool. We're going to make it clear in the beginning that the latest update does not bring support for iOS 14 that you can install right now. If you're interested in learning more about the update, check out the changelog below.

Unc0ver Jailbreak v5.2.1 Fixes Device Compatibility Bugs and More, Also Brings Improvements to the Platform

Take note that the jailbreak developers are extensively working to bring iOS 14 support for users. We have previously seen the Checra1n team teasing jailbreak and Cydia running on iOS 14 beta 1. However, those were never intended to be released to the public. Moreover, since iOS 14 is still new and only available in beta form, the jailbreak teams are learning more to bring it to life.

Checkra1n Team Teases Jailbreak Working on iOS 14 Beta

Coming back to the Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 13.5 update, it brings bug fixes for device compatibility, initialization issues on A7 and A8 chips and more. You can download the latest build from the official unc0ver website. Check out the changelog below.

Fix bugs in the device compatibility manager

compatibility manager Fix a logic bug to improve performance

to improve performance Fix patchfinder initialization for A7-A8 devices

Allow jailbreaking with corrupted /tmp directory

If you have jailbroken your iPhone or iPad using the Unc0ver jailbreak tool, you will have to jailbreak it again using the latest tool. Make sure that you restart your device updating to the latest build so all the changes can take place. Also, do check out the extensive list of iOS 13.5 compatible jailbreak tweaks.

That's all there is to it, folks. Are you experiencing any problems with the jailbreak? Let us know in the comments.