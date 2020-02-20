Tone e20 Is the World’s First Phone That Uses AI to Block Users From Taking Nude Photos

"Oh no I accidentally clicked a nude picture of myself, and now I need my phone to automatically delete it" is not a statement we hear, like, ever. But, Japenese phone manufacturer Tone seems to think this is a legitimate problem. It claims to have developed the world's first smartphone called the Tone e20 that will leverage, 'the power of AI' to automatically detect and block any, um, spicy images off of your device. Considering that over 50% of all adults take spicy images of themselves, this device comes off as a bit tone-deaf.

Tone e20 is available only in Japan for now

The Tone e20's spicy image detection algorithm works on both photos and videos. The company says that the feature has been added to 'protect children from predators'. Furthermore, the phone can also 'connect' with other devices and notify the owner, if the connected phone has clicked a spicy photo. Tone says that the feature is for parents or guardians to keep a check on their children's phones.

This only works for photos clicked via the camera app, though. It is unclear as to how the device's AI will react to users downloading other people's spicy images off the internet. That would involve scanning all on-device files several times over, and the Tone e20's MediaTek Helio P22 wouldn't take too kindly to it. Furthermore, just what does the phone classify as a 'nude'? Will the on-device AI be able to differentiate between, let's say, a skin suit and spicy photos? Chances are, it won't. It is, after all, a budget device from a no-name Japanese brand, so it's AI is bound to have some flaws.

Everything else about the phone is garbage, though. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel. There is only one storage configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The rear camera consists of three sensors: 13MP + 12MP + 2MP. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The Tone e20 is priced at 19,800 yen (about $178) and is available in Japan only.

Source: Cnet