The Last of Us Multiplayer Receives New Concept Art Showing a Stranded Ship; Franchise Sold Over 37 Million Copies Worldwide

Naughty Dog has shared a new piece of concept art for its upcoming The Last of Us Multiplayer game.

The developer shared the news piece of art via the studio's official website in a new article reflecting on the franchise's upcoming 10th anniversary. Alongside the new piece of concept art, Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann also revealed that The Last of Us series has now sold over 37 million copies worldwide as of last month - quite the feat.

"We are so proud to share that the entire The Last of Us franchise has sold through more than 37 million copies globally as of December 2022, and is continuing to reach new and old players every day", Druckmann writes. "To know that Joel, Ellie, and our whole cast of characters have been experienced and loved by so many of you drives the entire studio forward."

Down below you'll find the piece of new concept art for The Last of Us Multiplayer, showing a stranded cruise ship, complete with palm trees and two characters roaming the terrain.

We’re looking ahead to The Last of Us’ 10th anniversary in June, and we’re so excited to share more with you about the future of this franchise. We’ll have some fun surprises for you along the way, but later this year we will begin to offer you some details on our ambitious The Last of Us multiplayer game. With a team led by Vinit Agarwal, Joe Pettinati, and Anthony Newman, the project is shaping up to be a fresh, new experience from our studio, but one rooted in Naughty Dog’s passion for delivering incredible stories, characters, and gameplay. We first shared concept art of the project with you last year, and we hope this new piece of concept art below further excites you for what our team is working on.

More details about Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Multiplayer game weren't shared just yet, but we do know that the title will be a full-fledged standalone game. In addition, a recent Naughty Dog job listing suggested that the game could very well be free-to-play.

A release date for The Last of Us Multiplayer has yet to be revealed.