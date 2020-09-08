Tesla Short Sellers Struggle To Recoup Losses Despite Today’s $3.5 Billion Gain

Electric vehicle and renewable energy products manufacturer Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares took a beating on the open market today after the S&P Global decided to skip the company for inclusion in its coveted market index. Tesla, whose decision to seel $5 billion worth of shares after a highly-reported stock split enabled it to profit from the pre-Tuesday stock price, has also been the focus of relentless criticism by investors who expect its share price to drop.

These investors, dubbed short-sellers, borrow shares to sell on the open market and once the price falls, they buy back shares and make a profit. Now, we've got more details about the direction in which these investors are heading courtesy of fresh data from S3 Analytics, LLC.

Tesla Shorts Lose $23 Billion In 2020 Following Stock's Meteoric Rise

Based on Tesla's closing price at the end of December and on Friday's close, the shares have gained a whopping 397% in value over the course of this year. This value factors in the company's post-four-for-one stock split that it announced late last month and looking at the stunning share price increase, it's only logical that investors who bet against Tesla would incur serious losses.

S3's data provides insight into the scope of these losses, and as-per the latest details, Tesla's short sellers have now lost $23.27 billion in mark-to-market losses through the course of this year. These losses reflect the change in the price of an asset before and after a time period and they are used to account for the losses that traders absorb when trading through brokerages.

Yet, even as their losses mounted, the traders continued to express their pessimism on Tesla's inability to maintain record-high share price levels. The research firm's data shows that over the course of last week, as the Softbank-fuelled index bull run reached its zenith, Tesla shares that were sold 'short' in the market also grew.

More importantly, the data also reveals the current trading activity around NASDAQ:TSLA. As of 13:53 ET, Tesla's shares have lost roughly one-fifth of their value in one of the stock's worst-performing days in trading history. S3's data, which reflects trading patters as of 11:00 ET today, shows that between market open and 180 minutes later, short-sellers gained roughly $3.5 billion in profit due to their bets made against the company.

These gains were based on $TSLA losing 13.87% of its value and as this drop extended over the course of trading today, they are also likely to have increased. As of today, roughly 60 million Tesla shares have been shorted, and over the course of last week, traders sold 214,000 shares to profit from what they anticipated would be a drop in the company's share price.

Tesla's price drop comes at the heels of an important event that is expected to set the course for the company's future. At the end of its shareholders meeting on the 22nd of this month, the automaker will hold its Battery Day at which it should update them, members of the press and customers about its progress on battery technology. The company has been rumored to announce cobalt-free batteries and reveal more details about its plans for supercapacitors amongst other things, with some also speculating that Tesla will introduce a new vehicle model.

Tesla acquired ultracapacitor and storage materials firm Maxwell Technologies for $218 million early last year as it looked to evolve its current energy storage mediums. Ultracapacitors are used in wind turbines and regenerative braking due to their rapid storage and discharge capabilities and Maxwell has also developed a dry-electrode coating process. This process allows for improved energy density that exceeds 300 watt-hours-per-kilogram revealed the company in 2018, and the technology will prove critical for Tesla should it be able to successfully incorporate it in its vehicles.