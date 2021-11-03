Square Enix Removes Controversial MTX From Marvel’s Avengers Following Community Backlash

Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics have now removed the recently-included microtransactions from Marvel’s Avengers.

Despite earlier promises that no gameplay-related MTX would be added to the title, Square Enix introduced paid consumables last month.

Marvel’s Avengers Drops Gameplay-Altering Microtransactions Following Fan Outcry

As expected, this didn’t sit too well with the game’s community, and following ongoing player concerns about this controversial decision, the publisher has now announced that the recently-introduced paid consumables have been removed for purchase. Although no longer purchasable, both Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors will be earnable within the game, and those already owning these items can still use them.

“We apologize for not responding sooner to your concerns about the addition of paid consumables in the Marketplace”, the publisher writes in a statement on Twitter. “We introduced them as an option for an evolving player base, and did not see them as pay-to-win since they don’t offer power directly.”

Square Enix adds, “After considering your feedback, we have decided that by the end of today we will remove Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors for purchase. They will continue to be earnable rewards and those already owned are still useable.”

“We hope that this can be the first step in rebuilding your confidence in us as a team.”

What do you think about this statement from the publisher and the removal of these items within less than a month after their inclusion? Hit the comments down below.

Marvel’s Avengers is available globally now across PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia. The game is currently also available via Xbox Game Pass.