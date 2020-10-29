Spider-Man: Miles Morales Leaked Footage Showcases Some Swinging and Combat Action and Very Smooth Animations

New Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay footage leaked online, showcasing some swinging and combat action.

The new footage has been originally shared on Twitter but was quickly deleted. Some users, however, managed to save the footage before it got deleted.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales New Video Showcases Impressive Mall Sequence and More

The first video, which can be found here, shows Miles-Morales swinging around New York City. The animations look particularly smooth and way better than the ones seen in the original game.

The second Spider-Man: Miles Morales video, which can be watched below, features plenty of combat action and showcases some of the new techniques that will help players take down enemies with ease. Both videos have apparently been captured on PlayStation 4.

More Spider-Man: Miles Morales footage has been shared online last week. While most of the sequences included in the video have been previously shown, there's an impressive sequence set inside a mall that shows how much the game has improved since the original Marvel's Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in Europe.