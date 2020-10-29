Spider-Man: Miles Morales Leaked Footage Showcases Some Swinging and Combat Action and Very Smooth Animations
New Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay footage leaked online, showcasing some swinging and combat action.
The new footage has been originally shared on Twitter but was quickly deleted. Some users, however, managed to save the footage before it got deleted.
The first video, which can be found here, shows Miles-Morales swinging around New York City. The animations look particularly smooth and way better than the ones seen in the original game.
The second Spider-Man: Miles Morales video, which can be watched below, features plenty of combat action and showcases some of the new techniques that will help players take down enemies with ease. Both videos have apparently been captured on PlayStation 4.
More Spider-Man: Miles Morales footage has been shared online last week. While most of the sequences included in the video have been previously shown, there's an impressive sequence set inside a mall that shows how much the game has improved since the original Marvel's Spider-Man.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in Europe.
In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man.
But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter